India vs Japan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs JPN live on TV and online

India, captained by Harmanpreet Singh, will take on Japan next in the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, August 31. Both teams are in Group A, and they started off with a victory in their opening matches. Japan registered an emphatic 7-0 win over Kazakhstan while India managed to hang on for a nervy 4-3 win over China at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar. India will take on Japan in the Men's Hockey Asia Cup on Sunday. (PTI)

Both India and Japan have the same number of points; however, the latter lead the Pool A standings due to a better goal margin.

Squads:

India: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Japan: Raiki Fujishima, Yuto Higuchi, Kosei Kawabe, Yamato Kawahara, Yusuke Kawamura, Naru Kimura, Kisho Kuroda, Kazumasa Matsumoto, Ken Nagayoshi, Yosei Oba, Shogo Sasaki, Ryosuke Shinohara, Kaito Tanaka, Seren Tanaka, Keita Watanabe, Hyota Yamada, Shota Yamada, Koji Yamasaki, Manabu Yamashita, Takashi Yoshikawa.

Here are all the telecast and streaming details for the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Japan

When will the Asia Cup 2025 hockey match between India and Japan take place?

The Asia Cup 2025 hockey match between India and Japan will take place on Sunday, August 31. The contest will begin at 3 PM IST.

Where will the Asia Cup 2025 hockey match between India and Japan take place?

The Asia Cup 2025 hockey match between India and Japan will take place at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar.

Which channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2025 hockey match between India and Japan?

The Asia Cup 2025 hockey match between India and Japan will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the Asia Cup 2025 hockey match between India and Japan?

The Asia Cup 2025 hockey match between India and Japan will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.