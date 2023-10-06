News / Sports / Hockey / India vs Japan Live score, Asian Games 2023 Men's Hockey final: Harmanpreet and Co. aim to reclaim gold after 9 years
India vs Japan Live score, Asian Games 2023 Men's Hockey final: Harmanpreet and Co. aim to reclaim gold after 9 years

Oct 06, 2023 03:04 PM IST
India vs Japan Live score, Asian Games Men's Hockey final: Follow Live score and updates of the gold-medal match in Hangzhou.

India vs Japan Live score, Asian Games Men's Hockey final: The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will be battling nerves and hoping to handle pressure better when they take on defending champions Japan in their bid to reclaim the elusive gold after nine year. India last held on the gold medal in 2014 Incheon and would be aiming to add to their 1966 and 1008 glory which would subsequently earn them a direct ticket to next year's Paris Olympics. India do have the edge in terms of head-to-head ties which include their 4-2 win in the Pool stage as well, but the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist will be wary of taking the Japanese lightly with so much at stake for either side.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 06, 2023 03:04 PM IST

    India vs Japan Live score, Asian Games Men's Hockey final: IND at the Games

    Gold: 1966, 1998, 2014

    Silver: 1958, 1962, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1990, 1994, 2002

    Bronze: 1986, 2018

  • Oct 06, 2023 02:57 PM IST

    India vs Japan Live score, Asian Games Men's Hockey final: A look at JPN's performance in Asiad finals

    Only once in history have Japan made the final, in 2018 Jakarta, and they claimed the gold medal with a 3-1 (6-6) win via penalty shootout against Malaysia.

  • Oct 06, 2023 02:47 PM IST

    India vs Japan Live score, Asian Games Men's Hockey final: A look at IND's performance in Asiad finals

    India have qualified for the final at Asian Games 12 times previously, the most by any team im history. They won only three times with seven of those defeats happening against Pakistan.

  • Oct 06, 2023 02:33 PM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the men's hockey final between India and defending champions Japan in Hangzhou. Stay tuned for more updates!

IND vs CHN Highlights, Asian Games Women's Hockey SF: India lose 0-4 vs China

hockey
Updated on Oct 05, 2023 03:10 PM IST

India vs China women's hockey semifinal, Asian Games Highlights: India go down 0-4 against China and will now fight for the bronze medal

live India vs China Live Score, Asian Games Women's Hockey Semifinal(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

IND vs KOR, Asian Games Hockey Semifinal Highlights: India through to final

India vs South Korea, Asian Games Hockey Semifinal Highlights: India staved off multiple fightbacks from South Korea to reach the final of the tournament.

live India vs South Korea, Asian Games Hockey Semifinal Highlights:(PTI)
hockey
Updated on Oct 04, 2023 03:19 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Vandana, Deepika score hat-tricks, India storm into women's hockey semis

The India women's hockey team netted 13 goals against Hong Kong China in yet another comprehensive performance to advance into the semi-final at Hangzhou.

India women's hockey players shake hands with Hong Kong China
hockey
Published on Oct 03, 2023 01:00 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Harmanpreet, Mandeep score hat-tricks as India rout Bangladesh to ease into SF

India will play the second-best team of Pool B in the semifinal on Wednesday.

India's captain Harmanpreet Singh reacts after scoring a goal during the preliminary men's Pool A hockey match (AP)
hockey
Published on Oct 02, 2023 03:36 PM IST
PTI |

India vs Bangladesh Asian Games hockey Highlights: IND beat BAN 12-0

India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 men's hockey Highlights: India beat Bangladesh 12-0 and are through to the men's hockey semifinals.

live India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 men's hockey Highlights(PTI)
hockey
Updated on Oct 02, 2023 03:13 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

IND vs PAK, Asian Games highlights: Harmanpreet and Co. thrash Pakistan 10-2

India vs Pakistan Hockey, Asian Games match highlights: India fired ten goals to crush Pakistan 10-2 in Hangzhou.

live India's Harmanpreet Singh (C) with teammates celebrates after scoring a goal against Singapore during the men's hockey match at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou(PTI)
hockey
Updated on Sep 30, 2023 08:15 PM IST
BySiddharth Thakur, New Delhi

India vs Japan, Asian Games Highlights: IND beat JPN 4-2

India vs Japan Hockey Asian Games Highlights: Japan scored twice in the last minute of the match to cut India's lead by two goals.

live India are now all but through to the semifinals(PTI)
hockey
Updated on Sep 28, 2023 08:31 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India women's hockey team nets 13 vs Singapore in grand start to Asian Games

Sangita Kumari scored a hat-trick (23’, 47’, 53’) Navneet Kaur scored twice as India dominated Singapore from the word go.

India women's hockey team
hockey
Published on Sep 27, 2023 01:35 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Asian Games: Goal-fest continues for India in men's hockey, maul Singapore 16-1

India continued their goal-scoring spree after the 16-0 rout of Uzbekistan in their tournament opener as they found the net at will vs world No.49 Singapore.

Indian players after scoring a goal against Singapore during the men's hockey match at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou(PTI)
hockey
Published on Sep 26, 2023 10:10 AM IST
PTI |

India vs Singapore Highlights, Asian Games: IND run SGP ragged with 16-1 victory

India vs Singapore Hockey Highlights: IND buried SGP under an avalanche of goals to pick up their 2nd win of the Asian Games 2023

Live live India vs Singapore Live Score, Asian Games 2023(Screengrab)
hockey
Updated on Sep 26, 2023 08:45 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India rout Uzbekistan 16-0 in Asian Games men's hockey goalfest

Ranked third in the world, India began the match as clear favourites against world No. 66 Uzbeks and dominated the proceedings from start to finish

Lalit (7th, 24th, 37th, 53rd) and Varun (12th, 36th, 50th, 52nd) fired in four goals each, while Mandeep (18th, 27th, 28th minutes) found the net thrice.
hockey
Published on Sep 24, 2023 01:29 PM IST
PTI | , Hangzhou

‘Opposition can't influence our game': Sreejesh to HT as India eye hockey gold

PR Sreejesh was captain when India had to settle for bronze at the 2018 Asian Games and he now goes to the 2023 Asiad with an Olympic bronze in the pocket.

PR Sreejesh played his 300th international match during the Asian Champions Trophy(AP)
hockey
Published on Sep 23, 2023 06:31 AM IST
ByRohit Mundayur

Indian Hockey at Asian Games: Favoured to win but still on edge

The India men's and women's teams are the top seeds but that is not always the easiest position to be in

The Indian men's hockey team which will take part at the 19th Asian Games(Twitter/DilipTirkey)
hockey
Updated on Sep 21, 2023 08:11 AM IST
BySandip Sikdar, New Delhi

India women's hockey team leaves for Hangzhou: Their schedule at Asian Games

India are placed in Pool A along with Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong China and Singapore and will open their Asian Games campaign against Singapore on September 27.

The Indian women's hockey team at the Bengaluru airport
hockey
Published on Sep 20, 2023 11:27 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India men's hockey team departs for Hangzhou: Their full schedule in Asian Games

India are placed in Pool A, alongside Pakistan, Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore, Uzbekistan. Pool B consists of Korea, Malaysia, China, Oman, Thailand, Indonesia.

Indian men's hockey team(Hockey India)
hockey
Published on Sep 19, 2023 03:36 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
