India vs Japan Live score, Asian Games 2023 Men's Hockey final: Harmanpreet and Co. aim to reclaim gold after 9 years
India vs Japan Live score, Asian Games Men's Hockey final: The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will be battling nerves and hoping to handle pressure better when they take on defending champions Japan in their bid to reclaim the elusive gold after nine year. India last held on the gold medal in 2014 Incheon and would be aiming to add to their 1966 and 1008 glory which would subsequently earn them a direct ticket to next year's Paris Olympics. India do have the edge in terms of head-to-head ties which include their 4-2 win in the Pool stage as well, but the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist will be wary of taking the Japanese lightly with so much at stake for either side.
- Oct 06, 2023 03:04 PM IST
India vs Japan Live score, Asian Games Men's Hockey final: IND at the Games
Gold: 1966, 1998, 2014
Silver: 1958, 1962, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1990, 1994, 2002
Bronze: 1986, 2018
- Oct 06, 2023 02:57 PM IST
India vs Japan Live score, Asian Games Men's Hockey final: A look at JPN's performance in Asiad finals
Only once in history have Japan made the final, in 2018 Jakarta, and they claimed the gold medal with a 3-1 (6-6) win via penalty shootout against Malaysia.
- Oct 06, 2023 02:47 PM IST
India vs Japan Live score, Asian Games Men's Hockey final: A look at IND's performance in Asiad finals
India have qualified for the final at Asian Games 12 times previously, the most by any team im history. They won only three times with seven of those defeats happening against Pakistan.
- Oct 06, 2023 02:33 PM IST
