India vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: IND seeking hat-trick of wins
- 32 Mins ago What comes after this match for India?
- 45 Mins ago India's tournament thus far...
- 54 Mins ago India full squad
- 57 Mins ago Hello and welcome!
India vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Defending champions India have been a dominant force thus far but they now face Malaysia, who have proven to be a tricky opponent for the Olympic bronze medallists in the recent past despite being far inferior in the rankings.
India vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India have thus far justified their status as the runaway favourites to defend their title and win the Asian Champions Trophy a record-extending fifth time. They were dominant in their first two matches against China and Japan, whom they beat 3-0 and 5-1 respectively. Going by the men's hockey rankings, they should be having a similarly serene victory against Malaysia on Wednesday but recent matches between the two sides have given the defending champions some headaches....Read More
The last match between these two was the final of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy where India were trailing 3-1 at half-time. They then turned the tables to win the match 4-3. Before that, India beat Malaysia in another high-scoring encounter 4-2 in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and that win came after was arguably one of the more traumatic results in recent Indian hockey history.
India met Malaysia in the semi-final of the 2018 Asian Games. The game finished tied 2-2 and India, the runaway favourites to win gold in that tournament as well, ended up losing 7-6 in the penalty shootout. They eventually won bronze, a result that was hardly a consolation on missing out on gold despite being the highest ranked team in the field by some distance.
These recent games have given this fixture some weight but this is an Indian team that carries with it the confidence of being two-time Olympic medallists. They would be looking to make sure that none of the past matches linger in their minds and ensure that they win this match by a comfortable margin as well.
India vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: What comes after this match for India?
India vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India's next match will be against Korea Republic (South Korea) tomorrow at 1.15pm IST. They then play their last group game against Pakistan, their historic rivals who are now unfortunately pretty much rank outsiders when playing India, on September 14 at 1.15pm IST.
India vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India's tournament thus far...
India vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India started their tournament in Hulunbuir, China by beating the hosts 3-0. Sukhjeet Singh, Uttam Singh and Abhishek were the goalscorers for them. They then beat Japan 5-1 with Sukhjeet scoring a brace, Abhishek and Uttam getting on the scoring card again and Sanjay getting a goal as well.
India vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India full squad
India vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera; Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit; Midfielders: Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen; Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh
India vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Hello and welcome!
India vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Malaysia have given India some headaches in the recent past. Can the Olympic bronze medallists make sure nothing untoward happens today? Stay tuned for more updates!