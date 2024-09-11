India vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: IND seeking hat-trick of wins

India vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India have thus far justified their status as the runaway favourites to defend their title and win the Asian Champions Trophy a record-extending fifth time. They were dominant in their first two matches against China and Japan, whom they beat 3-0 and 5-1 respectively. Going by the men's hockey rankings, they should be having a similarly serene victory against Malaysia on Wednesday but recent matches between the two sides have given the defending champions some headaches....Read More

The last match between these two was the final of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy where India were trailing 3-1 at half-time. They then turned the tables to win the match 4-3. Before that, India beat Malaysia in another high-scoring encounter 4-2 in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and that win came after was arguably one of the more traumatic results in recent Indian hockey history.

India met Malaysia in the semi-final of the 2018 Asian Games. The game finished tied 2-2 and India, the runaway favourites to win gold in that tournament as well, ended up losing 7-6 in the penalty shootout. They eventually won bronze, a result that was hardly a consolation on missing out on gold despite being the highest ranked team in the field by some distance.

These recent games have given this fixture some weight but this is an Indian team that carries with it the confidence of being two-time Olympic medallists. They would be looking to make sure that none of the past matches linger in their minds and ensure that they win this match by a comfortable margin as well.