Indian women to open campaign against Canada in FIH Nations Cup

hockey
Published on Sep 05, 2022 06:57 PM IST

After Canada, India will face Japan on December 12 before rounding off their pool campaign against South Africa on December 14.

India women's hockey team goalkeeper Savita(Hockey India)
India women's hockey team goalkeeper Savita(Hockey India)
PTI | , Lausanne

The Indian women's hockey team will open its campaign against Canada in the FIH Nations Cup to be held in Valencia, Spain from December 11 to 17. India are placed in Pool B along side Canada, Japan and South Africa in the eight-nation tournament, a qualifier for next season's FIH Pro League.

Pool A consists of Korea, Italy, hosts Spain, and Ireland.

After Canada, India will face Japan on December 12 before rounding off their pool campaign against South Africa on December 14.

Top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semifinal which is scheduled to be held on December 16. The final of the tournament is slated for December 17.

The Indian women's team finished a creditable third in its debut outing in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22 season.

The Indian women had a pretty successful 2021-22 season, finishing a historic fourth in Tokyo Olympics before winning a bronze medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games earlier this year

