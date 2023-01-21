India's Hardik Singh ruled out of Hockey World Cup 2023 with hamstring injury; Raj Kumar Pal named as replacement

Team India incurred a huge blow as mid-fielder Hardik Singh has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing Hockey World Cup 2023 in Odisha. Raj Kumar Pal has been named as his replacement.

Hardik has sustained a hamstring injury during the Pool D match against England which ended in a 0-0 draw. Hardik had limped off the field with just over three minutes left in the match. Later in the press-conference, head coach Graham Reid admitted that it did not appear as serious as was initially suspected.

Hardik was however rested for the match against Wales after his MRI scan as the management did not want to aggravate the injury.

Although India beat Wales by a convincing margin of 4-2, twin goal scorer Akashdeep Singh had admitted that the team missed the services of Hardik.

"When you have 18 players to play for a team, and because of some reason if you are one player less, the remaining players will play more time and become tired. So, definitely we felt his absence. I feel he will recover in time for the next match and play against New Zealand. It's a do or die match against New Zealand. We are physically and mentally ready for the match," he said.

Speaking on the decision about Hardik, Coach Reid said: “Overnight we had to make the difficult decision of replacing Hardik Singh in the Indian Team for Sunday’s match vs New Zealand and the subsequent World Cup matches.”

“While the injury was not as severe as the initial incident suggested, time was not on our side and after our ongoing thorough rehabilitation process and functional and on-field assessment today, it has been decided that we will replace Hardik with Raj Kumar Pal. While it is extremely disappointing for Hardik personally of course, given how well he played in our first two matches, we are excited at the prospects of Raj Kumar joining the group for the remaining World Cup matches,” he added.

India finished second in Pool D and will now have to beat New Zealand in the crossover tie to progress to the quarterfinal.

