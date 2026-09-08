Moqi , Captain Anmol Ekka struck twice as the Indian junior men's hockey team ripped through South Korea's defences in a late surge for a 7-3 triumph that left it within touching distance of a semifinal berth in the Asia Cup here on Tuesday. Junior hockey: India men beat South Korea 7-3 in Asia Cup

The contest remained finely balanced for much of its duration, with South Korea matching India goal for goal, but the defending champions raised the intensity with a decisive three-goal burst in the final quarter.

The victory took India's tally to seven points from three matches, including two wins and a draw. India will face Chinese Taipei in their last pool match on Wednesday, knowing that a victory will seal their place in the last-four stage.

Anmol once again led India's scoring effort, netting twice to take his tournament tally to eight goals.

The match was an even battle in the opening three quarters. India took the lead in the fifth minute when Anmol converted a penalty corner.

However, South Korea responded with Dohyeon Choi finding the back of the net from a penalty corner in the very next minute to restore parity at 1-1.

The second quarter followed a similar pattern.

Lovenoor Singh put India back in front with a field goal in the 18th minute, but South Korea once again found a quick response. Hyoguk Yoo scored from a penalty corner within the next 60 seconds to make it 2-2.

India, however, ensured they carried the advantage into the half-time interval. Ajeet Yadav struck in the 20th minute to restore India's one-goal cushion and give them a 3-2 lead at the break.

South Korea refused to relent and continued to test the Indian defence after the interval.

Yoo was once again at the heart of their attacking effort, scoring his second goal of the match just six minutes into the third quarter, which brought the Koreans level for the third time at 3-3.

In the final quarter, India produced the all-important response.

Prabhdeep Singh found the breakthrough towards the end of the third quarter, restoring India's lead at 4-3 in the 42nd minute, giving his side the momentum heading into the final 15 minutes.

India eventually broke through with a remarkable three-goal burst in the space of just three minutes.

Gursewak Singh extended India's advantage in the 55th minute before Anmol struck again a minute later off a penalty corner to make it 6-3. Aryan Xess then completed the decisive spell in the 58th minute as India's relentless pressure produced a seventh goal for a 7-3 win.

The defeat left South Korea on six points, with a difficult final Pool A fixture against Japan, who take on Indonesia later on Tuesday and remain in the race for semifinals at four points.

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