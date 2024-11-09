No leadership group in my team, says women’s hockey coach Harendra Singh

New Delhi: The Indian women’s hockey team will look to turn a new leaf at the Asian Champions Trophy beginning in Rajgir, Bihar, in a new sports complex on Monday. The team has gone through a turbulent phase in the last few years. Their gutsy performance at the Tokyo Olympics where they came close to winning a historic medal before finishing fourth could not inspire them to greater heights. Instead, they slipped to a new low and failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics. India’s women’s team hockey coach Harendra Singh. (PTI)

When Harendra Singh was given the reins in April, he inherited a team that was not only fighting self-belief and injuries, but gave an impression of a disintegrated bunch. Harendra, with his vast experience of coaching both the men’s and women teams and also the US team, realised that he will need to put in a lot of work on and off the field and bring about a change in the team culture.

“I felt somewhere it (team unity) was missing and I spoke to them in detail. But I also told them what happened in the past. I am not going to discuss it. I want to start from zero. “I have come here to support you. I will support and guide a player-driven programme.” If there is a target in our process, then how to achieve that target,” Harendra told HT.

“I told them, “we will provide you with all the facilities and tools which can make you winners. Of course, in this journey there are a lot of girls who will come and go. Only the girls who have the maximum oxygen intake will survive. The one who has new energy; one who wants to start from zero will go on this journey,” says the former player.

To start with, Harendra says he has stopped forming a leadership group in the team. Every national camper is the same for him, insists the coach.

“There is no senior and no junior for me. I have stopped making the leadership (group). For me the girls who have entered in the first camp and those who are playing in their 10th year are the same. They are all representing the flag of India.

“Everyone has the capacity to be a leader. Not that I depend on the four or five (players). I am here to support all 33 players.”

That, however, no way means that experienced players will not be valued in the team. “There is no substitute for experience and it will be taken care of. But that experience you have to impart along with the upcoming players. Then, I will say, “yes, you are experienced”.”

It is with this fresh approach that Harendra wants to make a new start with a ‘talented’ bunch of players. The last seven months he has been working behind the scenes, allowing the players the time and space to come out of the gloomy phase in the aftermath of missing out on Paris Olympics qualification.

Harendra has handed the captaincy to Salima Tete, the dynamic midfielder from Simdega, Jharkhand. Salima is just 22 but has over 100 international caps under her belt along with the experience of playing in an Olympics. She will have the responsibility to inspire the team on the pitch. Besides defending champions India, Paris Olympics silver medallist China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand will compete in the event.

Harendra, who is excited to start this new phase in his home state of Bihar, will be keenly watching the players, their fitness levels, camaraderie on the turf and ability to come good in crunch situations. Modern hockey, he feels, has completely changed and there is no set pattern on the field.

“What suits the player and which position she is playing in (matters); accordingly, the team has to adjust. Indian players are skilful with the stick; that’s their attacking strength. But you should know when to use it and create opportunities for using it.”

Having coached the United States men’s hockey team for three years, Harendra saw how the US system works. “USA’s strength is not only the coaching. It is also documentation, periodisation and how to get out 102% from the players – mentally, physically and emotionally.”

He wants the players to take responsibility. “I want my players to come to me and ask questions. You have to challenge yourself, why and how we are going to do this. Yes, I give them a comfort zone to open up. At the same time, I have to be a tough taskmaster. Because we are investing huge resources, we cannot be sitting and pampering each other and thinking we will get there. This pampering business has been going on. This will be a slow journey, and a tough journey.”