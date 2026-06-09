Olympic dreams fuel young Kushwaha’s hockey dreams

Lucknow: Unlike in his debut season in the Hockey India League this January, where he looked a bit cautious while playing for Shrachi Bengal Tigers, young striker Ketan Kushwaha appeared confident as he led India to the Men’s Under-18 Asia Cup trophy in Japan last week. Ketan Kushwaha was picked for the Hockey India League as the youngest ever player for the event. (Hockey India)

Kushwaha, 15, scored eight goals, including a hat-trick, whereas Ashish Tani Purti struck 13 goals as India lost only one league match in their journey before outplaying hosts Japan 4-1 in the final.

“We had plans to execute and we planned our strategy for every match. We took one match at a time and didn’t bother much about the next match,” Kushwaha told HT soon after reaching his home in Jhansi on Tuesday.

Kushwaha credited the 40-day preparatory camp for his team’s strong performance. “It was great to see what we trained for actually paid off and helped us win the title,” he said. “We wanted to play against Japan after losing once in an earlier stage, and when we got to play against them in the final, we were full of enthusiasm.”

One of the top inmates of the state government-run hockey hostel here in Lucknow, Kushwaha sounded confident of making it to the senior India side in the future. “From here, we plan to represent India one day in the Olympics and World Championship. We will try our best now to win gold in the Olympics.”

Undoubtedly, his leadership was instrumental throughout the tournament. In the opening match against Kazakhstan, he scored a hat-trick as India stormed to a 13–0 win. Against Korea, he contributed two goals in India’s 4-1 victory, helping the team finish with six points in Pool A.

In the final, while forward Ashish Tani Purti scored a brilliant hat-trick, Ketan added India’s fourth goal in the 30th minute to seal the gold medal. Before the Asia Cup, Ketan had already established himself as a standout young forward in Indian hockey after being picked for the Hockey India League as the youngest ever player for the event.

His courage even in tough conditions kept inspiring his hostel inmates as even after fracturing his left-hand in the HIL, Kushwaha didn’t lose heart and kept working on his fitness. With a tight strap around his hand, he remained a regular in the spectators’ gallery during the training.

“I didn’t want to miss training even while sitting on the chair in the stadium here, and that’s why i didn’t go home after sustaining injury and kept nursing it at the hostel in Lucknow,” he said, adding, “Having your own coach by your side and four others from my own state in the Asia Cup helped me a lot.”

Ketan’s foray into hockey was obvious as both his elder brothers also play hockey. “I grew up watching my two brothers playing hockey and in real sense the sport remained the only way of our entertainment. I used to go to the ground with my brother to watch hockey matches. The first time I went, I really developed an interest in the game,” he said.

“Then I kept pursuing the sport, slowly fell in love with it, and started playing tournaments. That’s how the journey began. Today, I am happy that I could live up to the expectations of everyone, including my parents as they all wanted me to come back with flying colours,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey’s secretary and former India captain, Rajnish Mishra, who was also an assistant coach at the Asia Cup in Japan, said that he was always sure about Kushwaha’s success at the top level. “When I saw him for the first time during the trials for hockey hostel in 2022, I was sure about his success,” said Mishra, who is also the chief coach of the UP team.

“All five players from Uttar Pradesh, including Kushwaha, are well deserved for the Indian side, especially after helping UP win Sub-Junior Nationals this year. We have a structured set up of training here in Lucknow and that’s the reason why UP has become a supply unit of Indian hockey,” he added.