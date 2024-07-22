PR Sreejesh to retire from international hockey after Paris Olympics

Former India hockey captain PR Sreejesh announced his retirement on Monday and stated that the upcoming Paris Olympics will be his last international outing. The veteran goalkeeper announced his decision in a series of posts on X, where he talked about his journey. Indian hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh during a training session.(PTI)

Sreejesh, who has represented India in 328 matches, will play his fourth Olympic Games this year. He has been a wall for the Indian hockey team for over a decade and has played in several major tournaments, including three Olympic Games, and multiple Commonwealth Games and World Cups.

The 36-year-old thanked his family, teammates, coaches and fans for their constant support throughout his illustrious career.

"As I stand on the threshold of my final chapter in international hockey, my heart swells with gratitude and reflection. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I am forever grateful for the love and support from my family, teammates, coaches, and fans," Sreejesh wrote on X.

Sreejesh talked about his childhood, where he shared details about his schooling and the sacrifice his father made, which ignited the fire in him.

"From the modest beginnings at G V Raja Sports School, to this momentous journey that has defined my life, every step has been a testament to dreams, determination, and the support of my loved ones"

"I still remember my father selling our cow to buy my first kit. His sacrifice ignited a fire within me, pushing me to strive harder, dream bigger," he added.

Having made his debut at the 2010 World Cup, Sreejesh has been a part of various memorable wins for India, including gold in the 2014 Asian Games and a bronze medal in the 2018 Asiad in Jakarta-Palembang.

"My first international trip to Australia was filled with wonder and excitement, a young boy chasing a dream on foreign soil. The 2012 London Olympics was a harsh teacher. Losing all our matches was a bitter pill to swallow, but it was also a turning point."

"Winning our first Asian Champions Trophy in a shootout against Pakistan was a historic moment. The first Asian Games gold, against Pakistan in another intense shootout, solidified our place in history. These victories were not just for me, but for every Indian who believed in us," he wrote.

The veteran goalkeeper further talked about the major highs in his career, including leading the Indian team in the Olympics to a bronze medal win in Tokyo 2020.

"Leading the Indian team as captain in the Olympics was an honor beyond words. And being named the World’s Best Goalkeeper was a recognition that I will cherish forever.

"The crowning glory, our Olympic bronze medal in Tokyo 2020, was a dream realized. The tears, the joy, the pride – it was all worth it," he added.

Sreejesh will look to add another feather to his cap in the Paris Olympics to end his career on a high. The mega sporting event in Paris begins on July 26.