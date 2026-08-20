Resilient India hold England, through to second round

Mumbai: With seconds left on the clock, Tessa Howard found some space inside the shooting circle. If there was a player England wanted in that position, it was her. Amstelveen - 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands (W) 23 India v England (Pool D) Picture: Baljeet Kaur Player of India shakes hands after the match COPYRIGHT WORLDSPORTPICS / Ewout Pahud de Mortanges No archive allowed (Ewout Pahud de Mortanges)

Howard is a 27-year-old who was part of the England team that won the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. At the ongoing FIH Hockey World Cup, she had two goals to her name. In that moment, in the 59th minute of play, she looked poised to get her third.

A drop of the right shoulder, a quick turn, and then a well-connected reverse hit sent the ball towards goal. It was her moment. But the moment wasn’t hers alone.

It was also Bichu Devi Kharibam’s time to shine. The Indian goalkeeper dove to her left and palmed the ball away from danger. A few seconds later, the final hooter sounded.

Through most of the last decade, the Indian women’s hockey team has punched above its weight in major international tournaments. On Thursday, at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, they did it again.

Needing at least a draw against world No. 7 England, India kept the match goal-less to secure passage into the second round of the World Cup.

In doing so, India ensured a Top 8 finish at the competition for the first time since they finished eighth in 2018.

“(Before the match) we had decided that we will fight for everything,” captain Salima Tete said after the match to the FIH. “As a team, we defended really well, we did not stop.”

The reflection was succinct, but accurate.

Pool D in the tournament was the Group of Death, with world No.4 China, England and world No.9 India being three top 10 teams fighting for the top two spots along with No.18 South Africa.

China, the reigning Olympic silver medallists, was always going to be tough one. Yet India began their campaign with an impressive 2-2 draw. The 6-1 win over South Africa that followed meant India needed only a draw against England, who had lost to China earlier.

England needed the win and would have been quietly confident having beaten India 2-0 in the final of the World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad in March. But India started as the more aggressive of the two teams, making more forays into the opposition half and getting more shots at goal.

After halftime, though, England started pushing for the win they desperately needed.

The passing and movement between the English players were swift and precise in the build-up. But India’s staunch defence held firm.

Sushila Chanu Pukrambam, a 34-year-old veteran, marshalled the backline ferociously. Nikki Pradhan, a 32-year-old veteran in the squad, was just as resilient. As were the younger defenders Ishika Chaudhary and Shilpi Dabas.

There was also help all-around: Baljeet Kaur made a few diving interceptions, Neha Goyal used her experience to cover gaps at the back, the pacy Tete and the quick-footed Lalremsiami also charged back to add numbers in defence while Navneet Kaur (who also made a crucial goal-line clearance) and Deepika Kumari threatened on the break.

Just as in the 59th minute when England had an opening to take a shot at goal (they took 20 compared to India’s 12), the veteran goalkeepers Savita Punia and Bichu (who swapped places after each quarter) cleared the danger without much fuss.

England, did their best to create chances and earned an incredible 12 penalty corner opportunities. Yet they became predictable in their approach – playing the same routine of passing towards the second castle with Sophie Hamilton taking a shot.

The Indian defence lapped it all up with a display of disciplined defence, albeit with a few moments of scrappy yet effective defending.

Reaching this far in the World Cup is admirable for an Indian team that has a packed schedule ahead. In September, the team will be in Japan for the Asian Games where a gold medal will ensure a spot at the 2028 Olympics.

The experiences in the Netherlands – where they have so far played two higher ranked teams and come away with impressive performances – will boost their belief.

By now though, the Indian women’s team have proven they are a big-match team.

They have two massive games coming up in the second stage of the competition, with matches against world No. 8 Australia and world No. 1 Netherlands.

“We are ready to fight for everything again in the next match,” Tete said.

And given how they battled against England, the battle cry has even greater meaning.