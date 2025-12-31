Tom Wilson powers Capitals over Rangers to celebrate Olymp

Tom Wilson had two goals and an assist to lead the host Washington Capitals to a 6-3 win over the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

Wilson celebrated being named to the Canadian Olympic team earlier in the day by surpassing 20 goals and reaching 200 for his career.

Justin Sourdif also scored twice, Aliaksei Protas had a goal and an assist and Anthony Beauvillier added a goal for the Capitals, who won for the third time in 10 games . Connor McMichael and defenseman Rasmus Sandin each had two assists and Charlie Lindgren made 22 saves.

New York defenseman Adam Fox had a goal and an assist in his return after missing 14 games with an upper-body injury. Vincent Trocheck and defenseman Braden Schneider also scored for the Rangers, who are 1-3-1 in their last five. Artemi Panarin had two assists and Jonathan Quick stopped 21 shots.

The Capitals scored twice in less than four minutes in the second period to take a 3-1 lead.

Wilson broke a tie with his 20th goal 7:33 into the middle period with a one- timer from in front.

Seconds earlier, Wilson laid a big check on the Rangers' Noah Laba along the boards in the neutral zone. Laba stayed down, was helped off after the goal and did not return due to an upper-body injury.

New York's Sam Carrick fought Wilson in retaliation less than two minutes later. Carrick got an extra minor for roughing.

One second remained in the power play when Sourdif swatted in a loose puck with 8:48 left in the period.

Fox's power-play goal with 4:43 left in the second period made it 3-2.

Protas scored with 6:26 remaining and Wilson's second came with 3:23 left.

Schneider got his goal with 1:44 remaining, but Sourdif scored into an empty net in the final minute.

The Rangers' Conor Sheary left in the second period.

Beauvillier gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead with 7:33 left in the first period.

Trocheck tied it with 40 seconds left in the opening period for his 600th career point.

Washington goaltender Logan Thompson was also named to the Canadian Olympic team Wednesday.

Field Level Media

