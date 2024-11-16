Women’s ACT hockey: India beat China to maintain winning run

New Delhi: China were supposed to be India’s toughest test in the women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament. Though China, ranked world No.6, are without 13 out of the 16 players from the side that won the Paris Olympics silver more than three months ago, it is still strong enough to be called the toughest in the continent. India players celebrate after scoring a goal against China during the Asian Champions Trophy, in Rajgir on Saturday. (PTI)

It seemed so too in the first half where chief coach Harendra Singh’s side did their best to penetrate the Chinese striking circle, mount multiple attacks on their goal but the defence as well as Wu Surong and Li Ting in the goal repulsed the Indian attacks as the scoreline stayed 0-0 at half-time.

But Harendra, who is on his first assignment in a fresh stint with the team, had a few words to say to the girls, who turned up a recharged unit post the break to transform the complexion of the game at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar on Saturday.

Sangita Kumari (32nd), skipper Salima Tete (37th) and Deepika Sehrawat (60th) scored to hand India a 3-0 win, their fourth win on the trot that all but assures a top finish in the round robin of the six-team tournament.

India took the initiative right from pushback with Deepika, Player-of-the-Match in the last two games, earning a penalty corner (PC) within seconds. She attempted a powerful flick but China goalkeeper Wu made a strong save.

India dictated the tempo with slick passes and clever movement while China could only manage occasional counterattacks. Five minutes into the quarter, Sharmila Devi picked up the ball at the halfline and drove towards the shooting circle. She passed to Sunelita Toppo, who quickly found Deepika, but the onrushing keeper thwarted her attempt. As China grew into the game, neither team managed to break down the other’s defence.

China had the first chance in the second quarter on a counterattack. Liu Chencheng blazed a hit across the goal to leave India keeper Bichu Devi Kharibam scrambling but no one was at hand to tap in. India kept pushing and earned a PC five minutes into the quarter, but Udita’s shot was easily stopped.

The next chance fell to China’s Xu Yanan, who attempted a reverse tomahawk from the left wing but her shot found the side netting. India responded by earning another PC but failed to convert. The game became more end-to-end with neither team willing to cede an inch as the deadlock persisted into the second half.

India went up a gear in the third quarter. Deepika seized a mispass high up the pitch and found Lalremsiami alone at the centre of the shooting circle but her first-time shot was swatted away.

Undeterred, India regained possession and Sushila Chanu fired a deceptive pass from the back line to Sangita Kumari, who quickly reacted to deflect the rocket pass into the goal.

Five minutes later, Preeti Dubey embarked on a marauding drive along the baseline and passed to an unmarked Salima, who made a late run into the circle and simply pushed the ball into the goal, doubling India’s lead.

China wrestled more possession in the final quarter in search of a goal but India showcased a solid defence and remained composed on the ball. With five minutes left, Sunelita unleashed a powerful shot towards the goal but it was cleared.

China quickly picked up the ball to hunt for a goal on the counter, but Bichu was alert and averted danger. In a bid to peg India back and bolster their attack, China took off their keeper with three minutes left.

However, India held firm and initiated a counter in the last minute, which led to a short corner. With no keeper in the goal, Deepika stepped up and unleashed a powerful drag-flick to score her eighth goal of the tournament, sealing the victory.

India next play Japan on Sunday, their final round-robin game, before the semi-finals on Tuesday.