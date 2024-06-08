 Iga Swiatek wins third consecutive French Open title, beats Jasmine Paolini in women's singles final - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Iga Swiatek wins third consecutive French Open title, beats Jasmine Paolini in women's singles final

AP |
Jun 08, 2024 08:09 PM IST

Iga Swiatek is the first woman with three trophies in a row in Paris since Justine Henin from 2005 to 2007.

Iga Swiatek won her third consecutive French Open championship and fourth in five years by defeating Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1 in the final on Saturday. The top-seeded Swiatek trailed 2-1 early in Court Philippe Chatrier before taking the next 10 games to claim the opening set and go up 5-0 in the second. She stretched her winning streak at Roland Garros to 21 matches and her career record at the place is now 35-2.

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning the women's final of the French Open.(AP)
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning the women's final of the French Open.(AP)

The 23-year-old from Poland is the first woman with three trophies in a row in Paris since Justine Henin from 2005 to 2007. Swiatek also won the French Open in 2020 and the U.S. Open in 2022 and is now 5-0 in major finals.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Also Read | Alexander Zverev beats Casper Ruud to set up French Open final with Carlos Alcaraz

The 12th-seeded Paolini, a 28-year-old from Italy, was appearing in a Slam final for the first time.

She had never been past the second round at one of the four most important tennis tournaments until getting to the fourth round at the Australian Open in January. Paolini will play in the French Open women’s doubles final on Sunday with partner Sara Errani against 2023 U.S. Open singles champion Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Iga Swiatek wins third consecutive French Open title, beats Jasmine Paolini in women's singles final
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On