In quarantine, boxing ref faces fresh threat

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 23:34 IST

New Delhi: Lenny D’Gama is under self-quarantine at his home in Goa since March 18, the day he returned from London, managing to sneak in hours before the travel ban was imposed in the country.

D’Gama was in London to officiate at the European Olympic qualifier which was suspended midway on March 16 as the coronavirus cases around the world took a sharp rise and prompted countries to close borders.

On Thursday, D’Gama was on guard since reports emerged of two boxers --Serhat Guler from Turkey and Toni Filipi from Croatia -- and a trainer Seyfullah Dumlupinar from Turkey – who participated in the European qualifier of being tested positive for the coronavirus.

Besides D’Gama, who is an International Technical official (ITO) another Indian, Lt Col Ashok was present in the qualifier as part of the Referee and Judges team.

“We are taking all precautions as has been advised. I am in quarantine at home, staying in a separate room. In Goa all of a sudden it has spiked -- 33 new cases have come up only today. Till yesterday there were only three cases,” D’Gama told Hindustan Times.

The European boxing qualifier was scheduled from March 14 to 24. On the first day spectators were allowed but from the second the Copper Box Arena was shut down. By the third day the event was called off. “We heard the news that the championship is going to be cancelled during the quarter-finals. But we were in for a surprise when there was a meeting in the afternoon on March 16 and IOC spokesperson informed us about the cancellation,” D’ Gama said.

It triggered a rush to book tickets for home. D’Gama learnt India would soon be imposing travel ban on passengers from UK –from March 18 midnight. “The only panic was for tickets. The IOC had pre-booked tickets but they told us not to worry, that they will do everything overnight. I told them India is closing the borders and they booked my ticket within three hours. I arrived in Mumbai on the morning of March 18,” said D’Gama, who also officiated at the Africa qualifier in Dakar, Senegal, from Feb 20-29.

After landing in Mumbai, D’Gama went through the medical screening and was advised 14-day self-quarantine. However, the moment he landed home in Goa the health department came to check in.

“The health department officials came over and stamped my hand. They said you are not to go out at any cost, and if there is anything or you get a temperature inform us. They said they will check on me every four days. So I was really impressed.”

While the Turkish Boxing Federation president Eyup Gozgec has lambasted the International Olympic Committee’s Boxing Task Force, overseeing the qualification, and the British government for going ahead with the event, D’Gama insisted the organizers had taken all possible precautions.

“Besides the routine medical check-up before the start of tournament, there was medical examination everyday from March 13 onwards. It was informed, if anybody has fever, or any symptoms, nose watering etc, they are to be referred to the hospital. The sanitizers were available at all the places, from Referee and Judges room to technical official’s room, at the training centre and also at the Field of Play.”

Indian team

The 26-member Indian boxing contingent had also returned from Jordan on March 12, after competing at the Asian Olympic qualifier. The Boxing Federation of India said it was in constant touch with the boxers, coaches and support staff who are in self-quarantine. “Everyone is doing fine and taking all precautions. We have asked them to send a video update everyday so that we can monitor and they are following the routine,” said RK Sacheti, executive director, Boxing Federation of India.