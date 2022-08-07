India vs Australia Live Score Commonwealth Games 2022: Toss delayed as IND hope to topple AUS, win historic gold

IND vs AUS, CWG 2022 gold medal match live: India are up against the might of Australia in the first ever women's cricket final at the Commonwealth Games. Harmanpreet Kaur's side will know exactly how tricky it is to beat Australia in a match of this proportion. These teams have faced each other in the final of the T20 World Cup last year and while India had defeated Australia in that same tournament earlier, they were absolutely taken apart on that particular occasions. At the CWG itself, India had lost to Australia by three wickets in the opening match despite having their opponents down 49/5 while they were chasing at one point. However, the fact remains that this was only time Australia were truly challenged throughout these Games.

