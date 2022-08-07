India vs Australia Live Score Commonwealth Games 2022: Toss delayed as IND hope to topple AUS, win historic gold
- India vs Australia Live Score Women's Cricket Final Commonwealth Games 2022 Match Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur's side are up against Meg Lanning's serial winners as both sides look to become the first women's cricket team to win a CWG gold medal. Follow live score and updates of IND W vs AUS W here.
IND vs AUS, CWG 2022 gold medal match live: India are up against the might of Australia in the first ever women's cricket final at the Commonwealth Games. Harmanpreet Kaur's side will know exactly how tricky it is to beat Australia in a match of this proportion. These teams have faced each other in the final of the T20 World Cup last year and while India had defeated Australia in that same tournament earlier, they were absolutely taken apart on that particular occasions. At the CWG itself, India had lost to Australia by three wickets in the opening match despite having their opponents down 49/5 while they were chasing at one point. However, the fact remains that this was only time Australia were truly challenged throughout these Games.
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 07, 2022 09:04 PM IST
IND vs AUS, CWG final: Toss delayed
There is no reason that has been given yet but news from the middle is that toss has been delayed. No news on to what extent it has been delayed either.
Aug 07, 2022 08:59 PM IST
IND vs AUS, CWG final Live: Win toss and?
Veda Krishnamurthy says that India should be batting first if they win the toss. “You won't have to deal with the pressure of chasing during the final,” she says.
Aug 07, 2022 08:56 PM IST
IND W vs AUS W Live: “Killing attitude”
This has become something of a phrase of the tournament for India this CWG. It was reportedly something Pooja Vastrakar said when captain Harmanpreet Kaur had asked the team before the CWG what they need to be working on and it has now evolved to something of a philosphy of this team. They did show a glimpse of this during that sensational run choke in the last over of the semi-final against England.
Aug 07, 2022 08:48 PM IST
IND vs AUS, CWG final: A sensational Day 10 for India
It has been quite a day for India with the number of medals won by athletes and the number assured by others. The women's team are already assured of a silver, remember. Can they actually go and make it gold? Well first we have to see if they win or lose the toss and after that, if they bat or bowl first. There are lots of questions to be answered in cricket before we finally reach the result.
Aug 07, 2022 08:36 PM IST
IND W vs AUS W Live: India's runners-up finishes
India have reached finals of big tournaments thrice and have finished runners up on all three occassions. Two of those loses have come Australia while one, of course, was that stunning defeat to England in the 2017 World Cup final.
Aug 07, 2022 08:25 PM IST
IND vs AUS, CWG final: Sneh Rana's performance against England
Rana (4-0-28-2) and Deepti Sharma (4-0-18-1) fashioned India's memorable win after Smriti Mandhana recorded the fastest half-century in T20 cricket. "In matches like this, roles have to be changed. Deepti's overs in the middle were important. Rana was amazing bowling with only three fielders in the deep. That will be remembered for a long time," Mandhana said after the game.
Aug 07, 2022 08:11 PM IST
IND vs AUS, CWG final: Australia's full squad
Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (captain), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington, Annabel Sutherland
Aug 07, 2022 08:10 PM IST
IND W vs AUS W Live: India's full squad
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia
Aug 07, 2022 07:58 PM IST
IND vs AUS, CWG final: Australia's journey
If India had that one defeat to contend with, Australia didn't even have that. Apart from the 3-wicket win over India, which was probably the closest they came to a position of defeat, they beat Barbados by nine wickets and Pakistan by 44 runs. They then beat New Zealand by five wickets in the semifinals.
Aug 07, 2022 07:49 PM IST
IND vs AUS, CWG final: India's tournament thus far
India lost their first match to Australia by three wickets but the went on to obliterate Pakistan and Barbados to book a place in the semifinals. Once there, they beat England by four runs in a thrilling semifinal and now here they are.
Aug 07, 2022 07:39 PM IST
IND vs AUS, CWG final Live: The last CWG cricket final
It is a bit of misconception that the South Africa men's team have never won a major title. For they were the holders of the gold medal the last time cricket was played in the Commonwealth Games in 1998. It was men's ODI cricket that was played in Kuala Lumpur of course and Shaun Pollock's South Africa beat Steve Waugh's Australia by four wickets to win the title. However, there has never been any form of cricket since the 1998 CWG before 2022, or before that particular event either so the winner today will indeed be the first women's cricket team to win a gold medal at the CWG.
Aug 07, 2022 07:36 PM IST
IND vs AUS, CWG final: Hello and welcome!
India have been impressive so far in their run to the final, particularly in the way they managed to keep England at bay in the semis to assure themselves of at least a silver. But they will know that they may have to find a new level to beat Meg Lanning's Australia, the perennial winners of women's cricket. Stay tuned as we build up to this historic match.
