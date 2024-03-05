 Jordan Clarkson scores 38 as Jazz pull away late to beat Wizards 127-115 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Jordan Clarkson scores 38 as Jazz pull away late to beat Wizards 127-115

Jordan Clarkson scores 38 as Jazz pull away late to beat Wizards 127-115

AP |
Mar 05, 2024 10:19 AM IST

Jordan Clarkson scores 38 as Jazz pull away late to beat Wizards 127-115

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 38 points, including a 12-0 run down the stretch, to boost the Utah Jazz over the Washington Wizards 127-115 on Monday night.

HT Image
HT Image

Collin Sexton scored 29 points and John Collins added 17 points, 15 rebounds and a career-high six blocks for Utah (28-34), who had lost eight of nine.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Wizards led 113-111 with 5:21 to play but didn’t make another field goal the rest of the way and extended their losing streak to 15.

Clarkson made 5 of 6 shots in his game-deciding surge and now has the most 30-plus point games as a reserve in team history. He also tallied 10 rebounds and seven assists to lead the short-handed Jazz.

Jordan Poole scored 32 points, Kyle Kuzma had 23 and Tyus Jones added 21 for Washington (9-52). Kuzma passed 8,000 points in his career.

The Jazz played without leading scorer Lauri Markkanen (thigh) and defensive anchor Walker Kessler (foot). Keyonte George played six scoreless minutes before exiting with an illness while fellow rookie starter Taylor Hendricks left later in the first half with a sprained toe.

George had averaged 20.0 points and 6.0 assists over the previous six games and made more 3-pointers than any other player except Steph Curry during that span.

Though the two teams own the two worst records since the All-Star break, their combined shooting from distance (41%) in this one, against the two struggling defenses, was stellar.

Washington outscored the Jazz on fast break points, 33-14, but couldn’t score when it mattered most.

The Wizards are just one loss from setting the franchise record for consecutive losses at 16, set in March 2010. The streak began after Gilbert Arenas was suspended for bringing guns into the locker room, and fellow starters Antawn Jamison and Caron Butler were traded.

Poole made his first eight shots, including five 3s, as the Wizards led by as many as 14 points in the first half.

But, as has happened so often this season, the Wizards allowed some colossal game-changing runs. After trailing 56-42, the Jazz scored 17 points in a row on eight straight possessions, capped by Johnny Juzang’s layup.

Behind Poole’s sharpshooting, the Wizards scored a season-high 41 points in the first quarter and led at the half, 75-74.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host Orlando on Wednesday night.

Jazz: Host Chicago on Wednesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now! Catch all the Latest WPL Schedule 2024 and Live score along with WPL Points Table , IPL Schedule and WTC related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On