José Altuve and Houston Astros agree to new contact adding $125 million for 2025-29

AP |
Feb 07, 2024 06:22 AM IST

José Altuve and the Houston Astros agreed to a $125 million, five-year contract that covers 2025-29.

Houston announced a new multiyear deal for Altuve on Tuesday without disclosing financial details.

Altuve has a $26 million salary for 2024 in the final season of a $163.5 million, seven-year deal. The eight-time All-Star second baseman would have been eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.

His new agreement includes a $15 million signing bonus, payable upon the contract’s approval by Major League Baseball, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because those details were not announced.

Altuve will have salaries of $30 million annually from 2025-27 and $10 million apiece in 2028 and ’29.

A three-time batting champion and the 2017 AL MVP, the 33-year-old Altuve hit .311 with 15 homers, 51 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 90 games last year. He broke his left thumb when hit by a pitch from Daniel Bard while playing for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic and didn’t make his season debut until May 19.

Altuve helped the Astros win their first two World Series titles in 2017 and ’22. He was voted the AP Male Athlete of the Year in 2017.

Altuve became the first second baseman guaranteed to top $300 million in career earnings.

