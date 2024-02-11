 Kaylynne Truong scores 13, No. 19 Gonzaga women use strong first half to sink Loyola Marymount 71-47 - Hindustan Times
Kaylynne Truong scores 13, No. 19 Gonzaga women use strong first half to sink Loyola Marymount 71-47

Kaylynne Truong scores 13, No. 19 Gonzaga women use strong first half to sink Loyola Marymount 71-47

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Kaylynne Truong scored 13 points with eight assists and No. 19 Gonzaga used a strong start to race past Loyola Marymount 71-47 on Saturday to keep three streaks alive.

The Bulldogs have won 18 straight games, the third-longest streak in the country. They won their 32nd straight game at home, the No. 2 streak behind top-ranked South Carolina. And they have beat the Lions 33 straight.

Brynna Maxwell added 11 points and Calli Stokes had 10 with seven rebounds for the balanced Bulldogs (24-2, 11-0 West Coast Conference), who were without leading scorer Yvonne Ejim. Ejim, who averages 20.3 points a game, is with Team Canada in Hungary for an Olympics qualifying tournament.

Soufia Inoussa scored 10 points for the Lions (9-14, 4-7), who lost the first meeting this season 72-48.

Gonzaga led 15-6 after one quarter, hitting four 3-pointers and Eliza Hollingsworth converting a three-point play. LMU made just 3 of 13 shots.

Kayleigh Truong opened the scoring with a pair of 3s and Kaylynne Truong and Bree Salenbien ended the first quarter with 3s. Gonzaga scored the first six points of the second quarter for a 10-0 run, had an 8-0 run when Kaylynne had consecutive 3s and the lead was 38-16 at the half.

The Bulldogs shot 58% (15 of 26) and was 7 of 11 from 3-point range. LMU was 7 of 21 overall, making just 1 of 9 from distance.

Gonzaga went cold in the third quarter, making just 1 of 9 from distance and 4 of 17 overall but Loyola Marymount was just 4 of 12 and couldn't cut into the deficit. The Bulldogs ended up outscoring the Lions 33-31 in the second half.

The Zags are at Saint Mary's on Thursday and Pacific on Saturday.

The Zags are at Saint Mary's on Thursday and Pacific on Saturday.

