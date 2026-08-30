Kevin McGonigle delivered a bases-loaded single in the ninth to drive in the winning run as the host Detroit Tigers topped the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 on Saturday afternoon. Kevin McGonigle, Javier Baez help Tigers tame Dodgers

Javier Baez scored both runs for Detroit, which had lost eight of its previous nine games. Gleyber Torres drove in the other run for Detroit.

Kenley Jansen picked up the win in relief. Starter Keider Montero gave up one run and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. Andrew Sears tossed 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Freddie Freeman drove in the lone run as the Dodgers lost for the fourth time in five games. Los Angeles has dropped 10 one-run games since the All-Star break.

Starter Blake Snell gave up one run and three hits in five innings while striking out 10.

With two out and a runner in the top of the ninth, Teoscar Hernandez hit a deep fly ball that left fielder Baez tracked down to keep the score tied.

Baez then led off the ninth against Jack Dreyer with a double down the left-field line. Max Clark's sacrifice bunt moved Baez to third. Torres was given an intentional walk and Hao-Yu Lee drew a walk to load the bases. McGonigle then ripped a 1-2 pitch into the left-center field gap to end the game.

The Tigers scored in the third but came away lamenting they didn't get more runs. Baez drew a leadoff walk and Clark reached on an error after laying down a bunt. Torres ripped a ground-rule double to the opposite field that knocked in Baez.

Snell briefly left the field after Lee popped out. After walking McGonigle, Snell then proceeded to strike out Dillon Dingler and Eduardo Valencia to leave the runners stranded.

Los Angeles broke through in the sixth. Alek Thomas led off with an opposite- field double and moved to third on a groundout. Freeman then ripped a single to bring in Thomas. The Dodgers eventually loaded the bases with one out but Tyler Holton induced Tommy Edman to bounce into a double play.

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