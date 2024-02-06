 Mayank Agarwal returns to lead Karnataka against TN in Ranji Trophy - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Mayank Agarwal returns to lead Karnataka against TN in Ranji Trophy

Mayank Agarwal returns to lead Karnataka against TN in Ranji Trophy

PTI |
Feb 06, 2024 03:39 PM IST

Mayank Agarwal returns to lead Karnataka against TN in Ranji Trophy

The India batter had consumed a liquid on board the team’s flight to Surat after their match against Tripura.

HT Image
HT Image

The 32-year-old had to be admitted to a hospital to treat a burning sensation in his mouth and throat.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

He consequently missed Karnataka’s last engagement against Railways owing to a health scare

However, he was cleared of any major medical hazards during the medical inspections here, clearing ground for his comeback to the team.

Promising batter Nikin Jose had led Karnataka against Railways in the absence of Agarwal and the former champions eked out a nervy one-wicket win at Surat with veteran Manish Pandey making an unbeaten fifty.

Currently, Tamil Nadu lead the Group C with 21 points, same as Karnataka. But TN are leading the chart because of their better net run rate 2.06.

Agarwal’s return will boost their batting as the Karnataka opener so far has scored 310 runs from four matches at an average of 44 with two hundreds and a fifty.

Karnataka have also received further boost in batting as the in-form Devdutt Padikkal too will be available selection for this match.

From three matches, the left-hander has amassed 369 runs at an average of 92.25 with two hundreds.

Padikkal missed the last match because the 23-year-old was part of the India A squad that faced England Lions at Ahmedabad.

Opener Dega Nischal and Abishek Shetty moved aside for Agarwal and Padikkal.

Karnataka squad against TN: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Nikin Jose (vice-captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Samarth R, Manish Pandey, Sharath Srinivas (wk), Aneesh KV, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Vasuki Koushik, Shashikumar K, Sujay Sateri (wk), Vidwath Kaverappa, Venkatesh M, Kishan S Bedare, Rohit Kumar AC, Hardik Raj. Coach: PV

Shashikanth.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now! Catch all the Latest World Cup news and Live score along with World Cup Schedule related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On