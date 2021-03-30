IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / McLaren say Ricciardo raced with damaged car on team debut
Daniel Ricciardo of McLaren during the Bahrain GP.(Twitter)
Daniel Ricciardo of McLaren during the Bahrain GP.(Twitter)
sports

McLaren say Ricciardo raced with damaged car on team debut

  • Daniel Ricciardo, who moved from Renault at the end of last season, finished seventh at the Sakhir circuit after qualifying sixth.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 02:29 PM IST

Daniel Ricciardo raced with a significantly damaged car on his McLaren debut in Bahrain last weekend, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.

The Australian, who moved from Renault at the end of last season, finished seventh at the Sakhir circuit after qualifying sixth.

"Post-race we found damage to Daniel's floor from the impact of Pierre (Gasly) running into the back of his car at the beginning of the race," said team principal Andreas Seidl.

"The level of damage cost a considerable amount of downforce. Despite the performance loss Daniel used his experience to cope with the issues and score important points for the team."

British team mate Lando Norris finished fourth in the race with McLaren third in the constructors' standings.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mclaren racing daniel ricciardo bahrain grand prix formula one bahrain gp + 3 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP