Tata Open Maharashtra: Nagal falls after impressing in patches

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 17:27 IST

Sumit Nagal’s match on Monday can be described in the three phases—slow to get into rhythm in the first set, fought like a warrior in the second and then completely surrendered in the decider.

In the end, the 125th-ranked Nagal bowed out in the first round of the Tata Open Maharashtra at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Monday, losing 2-6, 7-6(4), 1-6 to world No. 191 Viktor Troicki of Serbia in a match lasting two hours and 19 minutes.

Nagal was playing all the catching game in the first set as he was broken in the first game. A few errors from the baseline and a couple of double faults allowed Troicki to take the set 6-2.

The second set was all about Nagal at his best, with backhand and forehand winners flowing in tandem to square things up as the Indian took the set by winning the tie-breaker 7-4 after taking a 5-3 lead.

It was expected that Nagal will ride the momentum in the final set but it did not happen as his serve speed dropped, while the winners dried up before Trociki wrapped up the match.

“I was upset (in third set) with my shots and once you are frustrated, things don’t work the way you want it. He (Troicki) was serving very well and he played smart tennis as well,” said Nagal.

Karlovic sent home

Last year’s runner-up Ivo Karlovic could not do much this time as he was shown the door by Cedirk-Marcel Stebe of Germany, who notched up a 6-3, 6-4 victory in an hour and four minutes.

Stebe, who was coming to Pune after a first round loss against Benoit Paire in the Australian Open, had an impressive start as he saved five break points in the first game and broke Karlovic in the sixth game.

“I knew him before; he is really fast, unbelievable hands. He can do anything on the court. I knew it’s going be extremely difficult, and I didn’t use my opportunities,” said Karlovic.

Results (Round 1): Cedirk-Marcel Stebe (GER) bt Ivo Karlovic (CRO) 6-3, 6-4; 5-Yuichi Sugita (JPN) bt Thomas Fabbiano (ITA) 6-3, 6-0; Viktor Troicki (SRB) bt Sumit Nagal (IND) 6-2, 7-6 (4), 6-1