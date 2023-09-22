Neymar's pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi reacts to his video of partying with two women

Neymar's girlfriend Bruna Biancardi has reacted to the football superstar's video of partying with two unidentified women. There have been speculations of Neymar cheating on Biancardi. Neymar and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi(AFP/Instagram)

On Wednesday, Biancardi took to Instagram story and expressed her thoughts on the matter.

“I’m aware of what happened & once again I am disappointed but in the final stage of my pregnancy, my focus & worries are directed to my daughter & that is all I will think about in the moment,” wrote Biancardi as per translation of her post.

“I thank you all for the messages of love,” she added.

Notably, Biancardi is pregnant with Neymar's baby.

Earlier, EM OFF had reported in June that there exists an agreement between Biancardi and Neymar which allows the footballer to be with other girls, provided her remains discreet. The report said that Neymar was not allowed to be with call girls. As per the agreement, he was forbidden to make love with other girls without a condom.

Who is Bruna Biancardi ?

Neymar's girlfriend Biancardi is a model and a fashionista. She has modeled for designer labels like Louis Vuitton, Off-White and Balmain.

The couple had revealed about their relationship in 2022. In August 2022, they had broken up but patched up their differences soon and came together again.

She and Neymar revealed about her pregnancy through a joint post on Instagram in April 2023. They shared a photo of them kissing, with Biancardi's baby bump visible.

"We dream about your life, plan for your arrival, and know that you are here to complete our love and make our days much happier," they had written on Instagram.

