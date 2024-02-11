 Nick Gordon loses to Minnesota Twins in salary arbitration - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Nick Gordon loses to Minnesota Twins in salary arbitration

Nick Gordon loses to Minnesota Twins in salary arbitration

AP |
Feb 11, 2024 06:47 AM IST

Nick Gordon loses to Minnesota Twins in salary arbitration

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Gordon lost his salary arbitration case against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday and will get a raise from $735,400 to $900,000 rather than his request for $1.25 million.

HT Image
HT Image

Jasbir Parmer, Scott Buchheit and Keith Greenberg made the decision one day after hearing arguments.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Teams ended players' seven-decision winning streak. Players lead 7-3 in decisions with the last six cases scheduled for hearings next week.

Gordon, a 28-year-old outfielder, second baseman and shortstop, hit .185 last season with two homers and seven RBIs in 34 games, down from .272 with nine homers and 50 RBIs over 136 games in 2022.

He fractured his right shin when he fouled off a pitch from the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dylan Covey on May 17. Gordon was sidelined until Sept. 15, when he started a six-game rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A St. Paul.

He has a .250 batting average with 15 homers and 80 RBIs in three seasons with the Twins.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now! Catch all the Latest World Cup news and Live score along with World Cup Schedule related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On