close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Number Theory: The changing profiles of Arjuna Awards

Number Theory: The changing profiles of Arjuna Awards

By howindialives.com
Jan 13, 2024 02:28 PM IST

As per the 2018 guidelines for the Arjuna Awards, 15 awards in a year was the norm, which can be eased for team sports

The defining image of the 2023 Arjuna Awards, presented earlier this week, was that of archer Sheetal Devi receiving her award from President Droupadi Murmu. Born without upper limbs, Sheetal Devi won two gold medals and a silver medal at the Para Asian Games in Hangzhou last year, using her legs. In a sense, she epitomises how the country’s second-highest sporting awards have evolved since being instituted in 1961.

Arjuna Awards
Arjuna Awards
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now! Catch all the Latest World Cup news and Live score along with World Cup Schedule related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On