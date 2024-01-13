Number Theory: The changing profiles of Arjuna Awards

The defining image of the 2023 Arjuna Awards, presented earlier this week, was that of archer Sheetal Devi receiving her award from President Droupadi Murmu. Born without upper limbs, Sheetal Devi won two gold medals and a silver medal at the Para Asian Games in Hangzhou last year, using her legs. In a sense, she epitomises how the country’s second-highest sporting awards have evolved since being instituted in 1961.

Arjuna Awards