Number Theory: The changing profiles of Arjuna Awards
Jan 13, 2024 02:28 PM IST
As per the 2018 guidelines for the Arjuna Awards, 15 awards in a year was the norm, which can be eased for team sports
The defining image of the 2023 Arjuna Awards, presented earlier this week, was that of archer Sheetal Devi receiving her award from President Droupadi Murmu. Born without upper limbs, Sheetal Devi won two gold medals and a silver medal at the Para Asian Games in Hangzhou last year, using her legs. In a sense, she epitomises how the country’s second-highest sporting awards have evolved since being instituted in 1961.
Share this article