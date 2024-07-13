'Being lone Indian judoka in Paris not a motivation. India need 7-8 athletes...': Tulika Maan ahead of Olympics 2024

Little less than a month back, Tulika Maan was delighted to the news of securing a quota in the 2024 Paris Olympics for India in judo. The 25-year-old, who bagged the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, got the continental quota in the women’s +78kg division after securing 1345 points (between June 22, 2022, and June 23, 2024) to finish 36th in the standing. It was a moment of bliss for the Delhi girl, who also admitted that she is likely to remain anxious as well until her first match on August 2, and rightly so, given that she would be the lone Indian judoka at the Olympics this summer. But for Tulika, isn't motivating at all. She would rather want more judokas representing India on the biggest stage, which would not only prove the popularity of the sport in the country, but also help the athletes function as a team. Tulika Maan will be the lone Indian judoka in Paris Olympics 2024

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Tulika opened up on her preparation for Paris, her mother's role in the 25-year-old making it to her first Olympics, and her competitors in the +78kg category. She also talked about her association with Evocus, and how its product, Hydration I.V, played a significant role in her Olympics training. Here are excerpts...

Q) The Olympics is just around the corner. How are you feeling? How has the preparation been?

So, preparations are going well. We are going to Valencia, Spain, for three weeks. After the training, we will leave for Paris directly from there. On the 26th, I'll reach Paris, and there, we will have a special camp for the players. After that, we will have a match, and my fight will be on August 2.

Q) Less than a fortnight back, the confirmation came on your Olympic qualification. What was your reaction?

I was already aware of the Olympics selection because we have a special ranking list in Judo. We have different rankings, like world rankings and Olympic rankings. From that, I learned I will represent my nation at the Olympics now. I was excited, but there was also a burden that now the whole nation's eyes would be on me. So, there was excitement, fear, and anxiety; everything was there during that time, and I still have all of that because until the first fight happens, it is bound to stay.

Q) Given that the field will have some big names - China’s Su Xin and France’s Romane Dicko - how do you look at your medal chances?

I haven't faced Romane Dicko et. My main competitor is Su Xin from China. She's incredibly powerful, quick, and strong. She's a force to be reckoned with. Apart from her, there's a Japanese player, Akira Sone, who is already an Olympic Champion. So I'll have to focus on these two athletes a bit more.

Q) You will be the only Indian judoka in Paris, aiming for a maiden Olympic medal for the country. Will that work as an extra motivation or pressure?

For me or others? This isn't motivation. I mean, be it our Judokas or Judo coaches, we want at least 7 to 8 athletes to represent our country in Judo in the Olympics. On top of that, this is better because we have a whole team at the Olympics who can support each other. This was the case in CWG, wherein 5 or 6 of us went to the games, so even when a single athlete was down, we used to push each other, saying that there's always a next fight and there's this saying that a group or bunch is better than a single person. So, it makes a lot of difference when a single person and a team are going. It's not like a single person is wrong, but having a team with you is kind of very important. So when the whole team goes, everyone can motivate each other, which proves to be extremely important. There's no rivalry when you compete for the nation; there, you aren't representing a state, district, school or college; you're representing your country. So if our behaviour is like that in the Olympics, I don't think we're supposed to represent India in the Olympics.

Q) Your mother watched you compete live for the first time when you finished on the podium in CWG 2022. Will she be following the Paris Olympics this time?

She has never watched any of my matches to date. She has never watched my live matches. During the match of CWG 2022, she had already slept. After completing the competition, when I called her and said that I'd got a silver medal in the CWG 2022, she said that's fine, now let me sleep. I mean, she watches the fights, but she doesn't watch live matches.

Q) If you could briefly talk about her role in your career so far and your introduction to judo

My mother's role, I would say that, of all the support that I've got from my home, my mother has supported me the most. Without her, I don't think I would be in this position right now because, in 2019, it was like we had to spend our own money to play competitive tournaments. So there, I still remember, at least 14 to 15 lakhs were spent during the whole year, and everything was paid for by Mom. There were three of us there who were paying our money to play: me, Sushila didi and Vijay bhaiya, and there was also a player, Jasleen, who was sponsored by JSW. I remember we went to many competitions in Uzbekistan and Tokyo, all at our own expense. So during that time, if my mother hadn't supported me, I don't think I would've reached the stage I am in right now.

Q) You have performed on big stages in Judo, but the Olympics is a different ball game. Are there any mental exercises that you follow to calm yourself?

I used to do Yoga because our coach follows Yoga a lot. So he instilled in us the habit of doing yoga to calm ourselves. So whenever there's any kind of mental pressure, I do Yoga. My favourite is Shavasana.

Q) As an elite athlete, how important is hydration to your daily training regimen, and how has Evocus Hydration I.V. specifically supported you in maintaining optimal hydration levels?

I am an athlete, which means I am required to drink at least 6 to 7 litres of water a day, and Evocus helped me a lot. For instance, there is a lot of soreness in my body due to dehydration. So during that time, my body needs a lot of electrolytes and Evocus helps me a lot because it tastes so good plus it provides everything that my body needs at that moment.

Q) Can you describe a specific instance during your Olympic preparations where Evocus Hydration I.V. made a noticeable difference in your performance or recovery?

It makes a lot of difference in training. Not much used to happen earlier because I just drank water, but now I've started taking Evocus. It helps me recover well and speedily after training and matches.