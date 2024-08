The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) postponed the verdict on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal for a joint Olympic silver medal in women's 50kg wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024 till August 16. CAS postpones verdict on Vinesh Phogat's Olympic silver medal appeal further, next update on August 16(PTI)

"The CAS ad hoc division president has allowed Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett, Sole Arbitrator in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) matter, an extension until 6-00 p.m. (Paris time) on Friday, August 16, 2024," a release from the IOA said.

This was the second time the CAS postponed its decision on the matter.

The hearing took place on Friday (August 9). CAS initially promised a decision by Saturday night (August 10) but then deferred it until August 13.

This was after the CAS ad-hoc division, set up especially for dispute resolution during the Games, accepted Vinesh's appeal against her ouster for being 100gm overweight on the morning of her final against eventual gold-winner Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of USA.

The United World Wrestling (UWW), the parent body of world wrestling, stripped Vinesh of a podium finish according to the game rules.

"Indian Olympic Association remained hopeful of a positive resolution of wrestler Vinesh Phogat's application before the Ad hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her failed weigh-in," the IOA said in a statement.

In the summit clash, Vinesh was replaced by Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to her in the semifinals on Tuesday.

In her appeal, the Indian has demanded that she be given a joint silver with Lopez as she was within the prescribed weight limit during her bouts on Tuesday.

Vinesh was represented by high-profile senior advocates Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania.

"Since the matter is sub-judice, IOA can only state that the Sole Arbitrator Dr. Annabelle Bennett AC SC (Australia) heard all parties applicant Vinesh Phogat, the respondents United World Wrestling and the International Olympic Committee as well as IOA as an interested party over three hours," the IOA stated.

All concerned parties were given an opportunity to file their detailed legal submissions prior to the hearing and then present oral arguments.

"It was indicated by the Sole Arbitrator that the operative part of the order may be expected soon, with a detailed order with reasons to follow thereafter," the IOA said.

The body's head PT Usha thanked Salve and Singhania as well as the Krida Legal team for their assistance and arguments during the hearing.

"IOA deems its duty to back Vinesh and would like to reaffirm its steadfast, unflinching, and unwavering support to her, regardless of the outcome of this matter.

"We are proud of her countless achievements on the wrestling mat throughout her stellar career," Usha said.

Earlier, the ad-hoc division said that a decision can be expected before the end of the Games on Sunday.

Vinesh went on to announce her retirement from the sport after challenging her disqualification, saying she does not have the strength to continue.