Emilie Bydwell becomes first female head coach to win Olympic medal in women's sevens rugby, achieves feat with USA

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Emilie Bydwell made history by coaching the USA women's sevens rugby team to a bronze medal finish, becoming the first female head coach to lead a team to an Olympic medal. This achievement also marks the first Olympic medal for a USA women's rugby team. As the only female head coach among the 12 teams competing, Bydwell's success stands out even more. The USA women's team after winning sevens rugby bronze

"That's got to be one of the best moments of the Olympics so far," she told Team USA's media team. "It's such an American sport. It's fast and physical, and we are committed to trying to play an American style of sevens. I am excited about how it was able to end with a try like that."

Bydwell's rugby journey began in Canada, where she developed her skills from a young age. Her talent and dedication led to her being named a three-time All-American and the 2007 Collegiate Player of the Year. She debuted for the USA Eagles in 2008 and was Olympic captain in 2016. She transitioned to coaching in 2019 and has since been instrumental in shaping the future of USA women's rugby.

As the head coach, Bydwell brought a wealth of experience within the USA Rugby system. She led the senior women's sevens team as interim head coach during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Fast Four tournaments in Canada and guided the team to a silver medal at the 2019 Pan American Games. Her coaching experience extends to developing the women's sevens pathways, where she coached the USA Falcons and the U18 Women's team, leading the latter to a silver medal in the 2016 European Championships.

Bydwell has also been a pivotal figure in establishing the USA Women's Sevens Academy, which had its inaugural year in 2021. Her efforts have paid off, with six academy graduates seeking their first cap at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai. Since 2017, Bydwell has served as the USA Rugby Director of Women's High Performance, driving transformative changes across the senior sevens, XVs, and age-grade programs.