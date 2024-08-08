Harmanpreet Singh fires red-hot brace as India beat Spain 2-1 to clinch second straight Olympic bronze in men's hockey

The Indian hockey team made a remarkable comeback at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, securing a highly anticipated bronze medal just two days after a heartbreaking defeat to Germany in the semi-finals of the men's event. Harmanpreet Singh's men showcased brilliant resilience and determination, defeating Spain 2-1 to claim their second successive bronze at the Games. This was India's fourth medal at the 2024 Olympics – all bronze. Here's presenting your Paris Olympics men's hockey bronze medallists - TEAM INDIA.(AP)

The side's journey in the competition was nothing short of stellar. India finished second in their group, which included an impressive win over heavyweights Australia. Then, despite being one man down for over 40 minutes, India secured a memorable victory against Great Britain. Although a late German goal ended India's hopes for gold, the team’s fighting spirit remained undiminished.

It was a game of two halves in the bronze medal match. Spain dominated the opening 30 minutes of their clash with India, displaying a high level of energy and control. The Spanish team’s aggressive approach and superior possession put the Indian defence under constant pressure, and their timely interceptions frustrated India's attackers.

It was no surprise when Spain was awarded a penalty stroke, with Marc Miralles converting it in the 18th minute to give Spain a crucial early lead.

Despite the setback, India rallied in the dying moments of the first half. With just 21 seconds remaining, an Indian attack saw the ball strike Spanish defender Pepe Cunill’s leg inside the circle, earning India a penalty corner. Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh, who has been impressive at converting the penalty corners throughout the Games, didn't make a mistake in levelling the score just before halftime.

The second half saw India capitalize on the momentum, as their aggressive approach paid off almost immediately. Harmanpreet once again proved his mettle, scoring another penalty corner goal to give India the lead.

Towards the end of the third quarter, Spain managed to breach the Indian circle and initially appeared to have scored from a penalty corner, only for the goal to be overturned following an Indian referral. The ball, after rebounding off the drag-flicker’s shot, struck Marc Recasens' hands before being put into the net.

Spain continued to press with urgency, creating several more opportunities. However, India’s defence remained resolute and effectively repelled the Spanish attacks. Throughout the fourth quarter, the Indian players not only withstood the pressure but also posed significant threats with their counter-attacks, consistently unsettling their Spanish opponents.

Fitting farewell for Sreejesh

India’s bronze medal match was particularly significant as it marked the final international appearance of their legendary goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh. The goalkeeper made his debut in 2006 and was a crucial part of the team that won the Olympic bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, too.

Overall, this was India's 13th medal at the Games (8 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze). The last time India won successive bronze in Olympics was during the 1968 and 1972 Games.