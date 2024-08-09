How Neeraj Chopra's grand gesture resulted in PR Sreejesh being named India's co-flag bearer in Olympic closing ceremony

Indian hockey legend PR Sreejesh has been named as a joint flag-bearer alongside shooter Manu Bhaker for the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, scheduled for August 11. Bhaker was initially announced as the sole flag-bearer earlier on Monday, but following the Indian men's hockey team's remarkable achievement of securing their second consecutive Olympic bronze medal on Thursday, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) decided to honour Sreejesh as well. Neeraj Chopra suggested PR Sreejesh's name during his conversation with IOA chief PT Usha for flagbearer role in Paris Olympics' closing ceremony(Files)

IOA President PT Usha highlighted that Sreejesh’s selection was both an emotional and popular decision, reflecting his outstanding service to Indian hockey and sport over a career spanning more than two decades.

While Olympic silver medallist Neeraj Chopra was also considered for the role, the former Indian athlete revealed that it was Neeraj himself who recommended Sreejesh for the co-flag bearer honour, recognising his significant contributions to the country.

“I spoke with Neeraj Chopra and appreciate the spontaneity and grace with which he agreed that Sreejesh should be the flag-bearer at the Closing Ceremony,” she said.

“He told me ‘Ma’am, even if you had not asked me, I would have suggested Sree bhai’s name’. It is reflective of the immense respect Neeraj has for Sreejesh and his contribution to Indian sport.”

The 36-year-old PR Sreejesh, a veteran of four Olympic Games, retired from international hockey after playing a crucial role in India's bronze medal in Paris. Sreejesh was also a key member of the Indian hockey team, which won bronze at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Joining Sreejesh in this honour is 23-year-old pistol shooter Manu Bhaker, who made history at Paris 2024 by winning two medals, becoming the second Indian woman, after PV Sindhu, to achieve this feat at the Olympics. Wrestler Bajrang Punia had the honour of carrying India's flag during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

India have won five medals so far at the ongoing Olympics, and can add another bronze to their tally on Friday as Aman Sehrawat takes part in the bronze medal match in men's freestyle 57kg event.