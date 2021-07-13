Home / Sports / Olympics / India to send 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Olympics, 119 athletes in it
India to send 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Olympics, 119 athletes in it

PTI | , New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 13, 2021 07:19 PM IST

India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes, IOA President Narinder Batra said on Tuesday.

Out of the 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 female participants, Batra said during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with Olympic-bound athletes.

"The total Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympics will be 228. There will be 67 male athletes and 52 female athletes. We are fighting for 85 medal events," Batra said in the virtual interaction.

This will be India's largest-ever contingent of athletes at the Olympics.

"The first contingent will leave for Tokyo on July 17. It will have 90 athletes and officials in total."

