India vs Australia Live Score, Men's Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: QF-bound India aim for top-2 finish in Pool B

India vs Australia Live Score, Men's Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: India are all set to play their last and final Pool B match on Friday at Stade Yves-du-Manoir against the mighty Australian side. The Indian side have already qualified for the quarterfinal stage, after they beat Ireland 2-0 and New Zealand 3-2 in their opening to games before drawing 1-1 against Argentina. They did lose their next tie against defending champions Belgium, but the side did have a few positives to draw....Read More

India were a far better side against the Tokyo 2020 gold medallist, at least in the opening two quarters. They dominated possession and created more chances than the Red Lions. It was at the start of the second quarter when India found the back of the net, with Abhishek putting them forward. The Indian defence also performed well, preventing the Belgian forwards from creating any real scoring chances and thwarting two penalty corner opportunities. Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, playing his final international tournament, stood like a rock in front of the goal. The Belgians, however, made a strong comeback after half-time, with Thibeau Stockbroekx (33rd) and John-John Dohmen (44th) sealing the victory, which subsequently left them unbeaten in the group stage as they remained at the top of Pool B.

India will next face Australia, who not only beat them by a humiliating margin of 7-1 in the group stage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but also head into the contest on the back of a stellar 5-0 win against New Zealand. Their only defeat in the Paris Olympics came against the Black Sticks, by a margin of 2-6.

Australia also beat India 7-0 in the 2022 CWG final, and hence will begin as the favourites in the contest, despite their close battles in the recent FIH Hockey Pro League.

With India already having qualified for the quarters, the match will decide India's eventual position in the Pool B table, which will subsequently decide their opponents in the last 8. Argentina, played fourth in Pool B, will also face Belgium later on Friday. Meanwhile, Germany and Great Britain will face each other in a top-of-the-table clash.

In the quarters, the fourth-placed team from Pool B will face the table topper from A, while the third-placed team from Pool B will take on the second-placed side from from A