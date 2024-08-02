India vs Australia Live Score, Men's Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: QF-bound India aim for top-2 finish in Pool B
India vs Australia Live Score, Men's Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: Quarterfinal-bound India take on mighty Australia in final Pool B match
India vs Australia Live Score, Men's Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: India are all set to play their last and final Pool B match on Friday at Stade Yves-du-Manoir against the mighty Australian side. The Indian side have already qualified for the quarterfinal stage, after they beat Ireland 2-0 and New Zealand 3-2 in their opening to games before drawing 1-1 against Argentina. They did lose their next tie against defending champions Belgium, but the side did have a few positives to draw....Read More
India were a far better side against the Tokyo 2020 gold medallist, at least in the opening two quarters. They dominated possession and created more chances than the Red Lions. It was at the start of the second quarter when India found the back of the net, with Abhishek putting them forward. The Indian defence also performed well, preventing the Belgian forwards from creating any real scoring chances and thwarting two penalty corner opportunities. Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, playing his final international tournament, stood like a rock in front of the goal. The Belgians, however, made a strong comeback after half-time, with Thibeau Stockbroekx (33rd) and John-John Dohmen (44th) sealing the victory, which subsequently left them unbeaten in the group stage as they remained at the top of Pool B.
India will next face Australia, who not only beat them by a humiliating margin of 7-1 in the group stage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but also head into the contest on the back of a stellar 5-0 win against New Zealand. Their only defeat in the Paris Olympics came against the Black Sticks, by a margin of 2-6.
Australia also beat India 7-0 in the 2022 CWG final, and hence will begin as the favourites in the contest, despite their close battles in the recent FIH Hockey Pro League.
With India already having qualified for the quarters, the match will decide India's eventual position in the Pool B table, which will subsequently decide their opponents in the last 8. Argentina, played fourth in Pool B, will also face Belgium later on Friday. Meanwhile, Germany and Great Britain will face each other in a top-of-the-table clash.
In the quarters, the fourth-placed team from Pool B will face the table topper from A, while the third-placed team from Pool B will take on the second-placed side from from A
Last 5 meetings
Interestingly, the last time India and Australia met in men's hockey was during the five-Test series in Australia this April. India would be aiming to put behind the memories of the series, though; the side faced a 0-5 clean sweep to the home side. Having said that, the Indian team has been impressive in the ongoing Olympics, barring the momentary lapses in defence.
India with a chance to finish in Top 2
The Indian team have a golden chance to finish in the top-2, given they secure a win against Australia in their final Pool B match on Friday. Australia's only loss in the pool has come against Belgium, who crushed them 6-2. Will India hold the Aussies to potentially secure a favourable draw in the knock-outs?
India's journey so far
The Indian team made a dramatic start to their Olympic campaign with a 3-2 win over New Zealand, thanks to Harmanpreet Singh's goal in the dying minutes of the match. The Indian captain salvaged a draw for the side with yet another last minute goal in the second match against Argentina. The side did register a comfortable 2-0 win over Ireland but faced its first defeat earlier this week at the hands of world champions Belgium, losing 1-2.
Head-to-head tie
Australia have a significant advantage in the head-to-head tie. Out of their 144 meetings, Aussies have won 99 times, while India claimed victories on 25 occasions. 21 remaining ties ended in draws. In Olympic meetings, Australia won six of the 11 meetings, while India won thrice, with two others ending in draws
A look at the squads for the two teams…
India -
Goalkeeper: PR Sreejesh
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit Sanjay
Midfielders: Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Prasad
Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Updadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh
Australia -
Goalkeeper: Andrew Charter
Defenders: Corey Weyer, Jake Harvie, Matthew Dawson, Joshua Beltz, Eddie Ockenden, Jeremy Hayward
Midfielders: Lachlan Sharp, Jake Whetton, Aran Zalewski, Ky Willot, Flynn Ogilvie
Forwards: Thomas Criag, Tom Wickham, Blaker Govers, Tim Brand
