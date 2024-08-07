IOA chief PT Usha 'shocked' at Vinesh Phogat's Olympic disqualification, confirms WFI has 'appealed' against decision

The Indian Olympic contingent faced a significant setback when Vinesh Phogat, the esteemed wrestler who delivered remarkable performances on Tuesday to secure a place in the gold medal bout in the 50kg category, was disqualified for being overweight when the weigh-ins were made on Wednesday. Vinesh had made history as the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category on Tuesday night. India's Vinesh Phogat during her first round bout at the Paris Olympics(PTI)

Previously assured of at least a silver medal, she will now return home empty-handed due to the disqualification.

Indian Olympic Association chief, PT Usha, has now reacted to the development; the former Indian track and field athlete is currently in Paris and expressed her shock at the disqualification, while also confirming that the IOA has registered an appeal with the United World Wrestling (UWW), the world wrestling governing body.

“Vinesh's disqualification is very shocking. I met Vinesh at the Olympic village polyclinic a short while ago and assured her complete support of the Indian Olympic Association, the Government of India and the whole country,” PT Usha said in a video message.

“We are providing Vinesh with all medical and emotional support. The Wrestling Federation Of India has filed an appeal to UWW to consider the decision to disqualify Vinesh and it is following this up in the strongest possible manner. I am aware of the relentless effort made by Vinesh's medical team throughout the night so that she could meet the competition requirements.”

Dr Dinshaw Paudiwala, the Indian Olympic team's doctor, also issued a statement as he seated alongside Usha, revealing that the team had to take the drastic measures of cutting Vinesh's hair on Tuesday night in an attempt to bring her weight down.

“Vinesh's nutritionist said that the usual amount that she takes is 1.5 kg over the day, which gives her enough energy for the bouts. Sometimes, there's a factor of rebound weight gain following competition. Vinesh had three bouts, and hence, to prevent dehydration, some amount of water had to be given. We found that (her) post-participation weight was increased more than normal,” Pardiwala said.

"The coach initiated the process of weight cut that he had always employed with Vinesh. This was something that has worked with her for a long time. He felt confident. We went ahead with the weight-cut procedure.

"However, in morning, we found despite all of our efforts, her weight was 100 grams over her 50kg weight category. And hence, she was disqualified. We had tried all possible drastic measures throughout the night, including cutting off her hair, shortening her clothes.

“Despite all of this, we couldn't make that 50kg weight category.”

Pardiwala added that Vinesh underwent a series of tests following the disqualification to ensure that her vitals are normal.

"Following disqualification, as a precautionary measure, Vinesh was administered intravenous fluids to prevent dehydration. We ran some blood tests to ensure everything is normal. This process is going on a the Olympic hospital here. All of Vinesh's parameters during this weight cut were normal.

“Vinesh interacted with the IOA president PT Usha. She mentioned that although she's physically and mentally normal, she is disappointed that this is her third Olympics and she is disqualified.”