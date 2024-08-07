IOA lodged protest, Sports Minister tells Parliament on Vinesh disqualification

New Delhi: After Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from taking part in the final of the women’s 50kg category as she was found overweight by 100gms, the Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya made a statement in the Parliament saying that the Indian Olympic Association has lodged a strong protest to the sport’s world governing body United World Wrestling (UWW). Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya. (PTI)

Citing the wrestling weigh-in rule, Mandaviya said that since Vinesh was found to be 100 grams overweight, she was disqualified. “The Indian Olympic Association has lodged a strong protest with United World Wrestling and PM Modi has spoken to IOA president PT Usha to take appropriate action.”

Vinesh was scheduled to fight USA’s Sarah Ann Hildebrandt for the gold medal late on Wednesday night.

He quoted UWW’s rule saying: “As per Article 11 of UWW’s rulebook, the wrestler failing to meet the weight at the weigh-in is disqualified. If such a scenario arises in boxing, the overweight pugilist gives a walkover to the opponent, but disqualification means the erring wrestler finishes last. If an athlete does not attend, or fail the weigh-in (the 1st or the 2nd weigh-in), he/she will be eliminated of the competition and ranked last.”

He went on to speak about Vinesh’s successful run at the Paris Olympics, up until her disqualification. He noted that as far as the training and preparations are concerned, the Indian government provided full support to Vinesh Phogat. “Even personal staff was appointed for her,” he said.

Mandaviya went on to say that the government had provided Vinesh with all possible help for her preparation for the Games and spent Rs70 lakh 45 thousand for the same.