Lakshya Sen's Paris Olympics bronze-medal match opponent Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia has lost to him 4 out of five times

Despite a disheartening 20-22 14-21 loss to Denmark's Viktor Axelsen, India’s star shuttler Lakshya Sen remains in medal contention today, taking on Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia in the bronze-medal encounter. Sen created history by becoming the first Indian male badminton player to reach the semi-finals and has a chance to better it by winning a medal on his Olympics debut. Lee Zii Jia trails Lakshya Sen in head-to-head contests(Getty)

Who is Lee Zii Jia?

Lee Zii Jia is a Malaysian badminton player born on March 29, 1998. Lee began to make a name for himself in the international badminton scene in his early 20s and has since become one of Malaysia's top shuttlers and is currently world no. 7. In 2021, he clinched the prestigious All-England Open title, defeating Axelsen in a thrilling final. He posed himself as a real threat to top-tier opponents, displaying his ability to compete and win against them.

Lee won bronze at the Asian Junior Championships in 2016 and a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2022. Additionally, on the BWF World Tour, Lee has consistently reached the later stages of major tournaments, including Super 500 and Super 1000 events, winning multiple titles along the way. In his Olympics 2024 semi-finals, Zii Jia lost to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in consecutive sets.

Win-Loss Record Against Lakshya Sen

Sen has often had the upper hand in their previous encounters, with a 4-1 advantage in their head-to-head record against Zii Jia. One of Zii Jia’s primary weapons is his powerful smash, which can often catch Sen off guard. He also has an aggressive approach and thrives in high-pressure situations.

Sen will have to take advantage of Zii Jia's unforced errors and occasional lack of defensive consistency.Sen’s semi-final opponent Axelsen heaped praises on the Indian shuttler.

"Lakshya is the first Indian men's singles player in the Olympic semifinals. No man in India has done what he has done. But he's going to be a real contender for the 2028 Olympics. I think the difference in experience made a difference today," he said.

The men's singles bronze medal match between Sen and Zii Jia will take place on Monday, August 5, around 6 pm IST at La Chapelle Arena.