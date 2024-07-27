LeBron James gets loud cheer as he holds USA flag alongside Coco Gauff at Paris Olympics opening ceremony

NBA legend LeBron James led the USA contingent alongside tennis star Coco Gauff at an iconic Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony at Seine River. LeBron, four-time NBA MVP, four-time NBA champion, and career scoring leader, was chosen to represent the USA as the male athlete, while later, Gauff was announced as his female partner for the prestigious role. Coco became the youngest flag bearer for her country at a Summer Games and the first tennis player to receive the honour. Team USA at the opening ceremony of Paris Olympics.(AP Image)

It was the first time in Olympic history that an opening ceremony occurred outside the main stadium. A mammoth crowd witnessed the mega event live from Paris with 300,000 people watching in person from specially built stands on the river banks and another 200,000 from overlooking balconies and apartments.

Also Read | Zinedine Zidane passes torch to Rafael Nadal during star-studded Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony

It was drizzling in Paris, but it didn't stop the fans to witness the historic moment.

Team USA's boat came late to the party, but LeBron and Coco grabbed the attention of fans and were welcomed with a loud cheer. The NBA superstar and tennis sensation donned white blazers for the special occasion. LeBron became the first male basketball player to bear the flag at the Olympic Opening Ceremony. It was raining hard when the USA arrived at the ceremony, but its fans waited patiently for the team to come.

Meanwhile, it was France football legend and FIFA World Cup-winner Zinedine Zidane kicked off the opening ceremony with the Olympic flame in his hands. A pre-recorded video was shown at the start of the ceremony, where Zidane was seen running and weaving through a Parisian traffic jam before he delivered the flame to a group of children on the metro who then made their way through the Catacombs and to a boat, at which point the broadcast switched to a real-time view of the Seine River.

Multiple music artists performed in the electrifying opening ceremony and Lady Gaga's was the first musical act of the mega ceremony, however it was pre-recorded. Grammy- and Oscar-winning performer kicked off her performance on steps along the Seine River, singing Zizi Jeanmaire's “Mon Truc en Plumes.” She was accompanied by a troupe of eight dancers carrying pink feather fans before she moved on to the piano.