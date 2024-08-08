Neeraj Chopra in Paris Olympics 2024 javelin final LIVE: India's Golden Boy defends Olympic crown at Stade de France
Neeraj Chopra Olympics 2024 live: Neeraj Chopra has one shot or one opportunity to seize everything he ever wanted at the Paris Olympics 2024. Would Neeraj capture it once more, or will Paris crown a new Olympic champion in javelin? We are about to find out the fate of India's Golden Boy as the World Champion is defending his Olympic title in the men's javelin final of the Paris Games 2024 at the monumental Stade de France. ...Read More
Neeraj was one and done in the qualification round of the men's javelin event at the Paris Olympics. Announcing himself at the Paris Games in dominating fashion, the defending Olympic champion fired a monstrous 89.34m in the qualification round of the men’s javelin throw event. Topping the group and entering the final of the showpiece event, Neeraj produced his season-best throw at the Summer Games in Paris.
When the last time Stade de France brimmed with fans, Neeraj handed the knockout blow to wrap up the group phase of the javelin event. Though Neeraj launched his second biggest throw of his career, the Haryana lad refused to bring out his trademark celebration. Neeraj's signature celebration early into his first throw at the Paris Games was nowhere to be found. Why? Because 'Asli cheez baaki hai' (The real thing is yet to come).
Even though Neeraj almost landed a 90m throw, the defending Olympic champion only wanted to get his throw done so he could stretch and relax! “You get confidence and motivation after a good throw. But, hopefully, I keep my best for the final because that is the real thing. Asli cheez baki hai. Tagda competition hoga,” Neeraj said.
Two-time world champion Anderson Peters finished second with his throw of 88.63 in the overall standings. Julian Weber of Germany sealed a direct entry with his 87.76m throw. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem joined Neeraj with his throw of 86.59m in Group B. Jakub Vadlejch (85.63m), the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, is also a top medal contender in the final. As Neeraj pointed out, a tough challenge awaits the defending champion. The javelin sensation of India is bidding for another piece of history in Paris.
Neeraj Chopra Olympics 2024 live: Neeraj Chopra scripted history by landing India's first-ever athletics gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Chopra needed only one big throw at the World Championships to qualify for the men's final. Chopra won India's first-ever gold medal at the Worlds with an 88.17m effort in the final. Chopra became the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra (2008) to get an individual gold at the Olympics. He is also the first Indian since independence to win a medal in athletics at the Olympics.
Neeraj Chopra Olympics 2024 live: Neeraj Chopra is aiming to become the fifth man in Olympics history to defend his title. Only Eric Lemming (Sweden; 1908 and 1912), Jonni Myyra (Finland; 1920 and 1924), Jan Zelezny (Czech Republic; 1992, 1996 and 2000) and Andreas Thorkildsen (Norway; 2004 and 2008) have achieved the historic feat at the Olympics.
Neeraj Chopra Olympics 2024 live: Neeraj Chopra is eyeing another piece of history at the Paris Games. The Indian javelin superstar is defending his Olympic crown tonight. If Chopra wins gold in Paris, Neeraj can become the fifth man in Olympics history to defend his title at the Olympics. Chopra's idol Jan Zelezny defended his title in 1992, 1996 and 2000. Can Neeraj join his idol at Paris Games?
Neeraj Chopra Olympics 2024 live: Defending champion Neeraj Chopra produced his season-best effort in the qualification phase of the men's javelin event. Chopra covered 89.34m to top Group A and Group B at the Stade de France. Speaking to reporters, Neeraj wanted to end the interaction as quickly as possible. "The faster we do it (the interaction), the better for my rest," Neeraj told reporters.
Neeraj Chopra Olympics 2024 live: Neeraj Chopra asserted that anyone who achieved automatic qualification is in really good form at the Paris Games 2024. Neeraj topped the standings with his massive throw of 89.34m. Neeraj's Paris opening throw was the second-best performance of his career. Though Neeraj dominated the group stage, he is only getting started in Paris. “I just wanted to get my throw done so I could do my stretching and relax. You get confidence and motivation after a good throw. But, hopefully, I keep my best for the final because that is the real thing. Asli cheez baki hai. Tagda competition hoga," Neeraj said.
Neeraj Chopra Olympics 2024 live: India's Kishore Jena failed to fire in the men's qualification round of the Paris Games 2024. The Indian javelin thrower recorded his best attempt of 80.73m in Group A. However, the qualification standard at the Paris Games was set at 84.00. Jena finished 9th in Group A while Neeraj topped Group B and the overall standings to enter the final.
Neeraj Chopra Olympics 2024 live: Neeraj Chopra made his presence felt with his first throw in the javelin men's qualification phase at the Paris Olympics 2024. Olympic champion Neeraj kickstarted his title defence in Paris with a stunning throw of 89.39m. Topping the group and overall standings of the javelin event, world champion Neeraj was one and done in Paris.
Neeraj Chopra Olympics 2024 live: All eyes are on Neeraj Chopra as the World Champion is set to defend his Olympic crown in the men's javelin final at the Paris Olympics 2024. India’s Golden Boy topped the javelin throw qualification round the ‘asli cheez baki hai’ for Neeraj. The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist has warned his rivals that the Indian javelin superstar is saving his best for the final.