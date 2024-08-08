Neeraj Chopra in Paris Olympics 2024 javelin final LIVE: India's Golden Boy defends Olympic crown at Stade de France

Neeraj Chopra in Paris Olympics 2024 javelin final LIVE: Neeraj Chopra is defending his Olympic title in the men's javelin final at the Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Olympics 2024 live: Neeraj Chopra has one shot or one opportunity to seize everything he ever wanted at the Paris Olympics 2024. Would Neeraj capture it once more, or will Paris crown a new Olympic champion in javelin? We are about to find out the fate of India's Golden Boy as the World Champion is defending his Olympic title in the men's javelin final of the Paris Games 2024 at the monumental Stade de France. ...Read More

One and done!

Neeraj was one and done in the qualification round of the men's javelin event at the Paris Olympics. Announcing himself at the Paris Games in dominating fashion, the defending Olympic champion fired a monstrous 89.34m in the qualification round of the men’s javelin throw event. Topping the group and entering the final of the showpiece event, Neeraj produced his season-best throw at the Summer Games in Paris.

'Asli cheez baaki hai'

When the last time Stade de France brimmed with fans, Neeraj handed the knockout blow to wrap up the group phase of the javelin event. Though Neeraj launched his second biggest throw of his career, the Haryana lad refused to bring out his trademark celebration. Neeraj's signature celebration early into his first throw at the Paris Games was nowhere to be found. Why? Because 'Asli cheez baaki hai' (The real thing is yet to come).

Neeraj saving his best for Paris final

Even though Neeraj almost landed a 90m throw, the defending Olympic champion only wanted to get his throw done so he could stretch and relax! “You get confidence and motivation after a good throw. But, hopefully, I keep my best for the final because that is the real thing. Asli cheez baki hai. Tagda competition hoga,” Neeraj said.

Meet the challengers

Two-time world champion Anderson Peters finished second with his throw of 88.63 in the overall standings. Julian Weber of Germany sealed a direct entry with his 87.76m throw. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem joined Neeraj with his throw of 86.59m in Group B. Jakub Vadlejch (85.63m), the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, is also a top medal contender in the final. As Neeraj pointed out, a tough challenge awaits the defending champion. The javelin sensation of India is bidding for another piece of history in Paris.