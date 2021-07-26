Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Aussie coach's epic reaction after 'Terminator' Titmus' win is making waves on social media - WATCH
olympics

Aussie coach's epic reaction after 'Terminator' Titmus' win is making waves on social media - WATCH

In the stands at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Dean Boxall yanked off his mandatory mask, let out a scream that echoed through the largely empty arena, pumped his fists and grabbed at a glass railing like he wanted to rip it apart.
By hindustantimes.com, Tokyo
UPDATED ON JUL 26, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Olympics: Dean Boxall celebrates Ariarne Titmus' win at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.(Twitter)

A win at the Olympics is sure to fire up many athletes and support staff. It is the biggest stage for sporting events where athletes from all round the world turn up for their countries and match-up against the best athletes of the world. On Monday, Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus surprised everyone when she managed to win the gold medal ahead of five-time Olympic gold medallist Katie Ledecky of the United States in a thrilling women's 400m freestyle final.

However, it was the reaction of her coach that has caught the attention of the world. Titmus was thrilled with her victory over Katie Ledecky but The Terminator's coach was even more excited.

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 3

In the stands at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Dean Boxall yanked off his mandatory mask, let out a scream that echoed through the largely empty arena, pumped his fists and grabbed at a glass railing like he wanted to rip it apart.

Boxall’s emotional display became an instant hit on social media, where one admirer tweeted it was “the best reaction of all time.” The Australian Olympic team tweeted a GIF that said the coach's reaction “sums it up perfectly.”

“I’ve seen little snippets of it. That’s just like Dean. He’s very passionate ... he becomes very animated," Titmus said. “I think that this is just as much for him as it is for me. He’s sacrificed a lot of his family life, his kids, his wife and his job. He puts 100% into being a swimming coach and I would not be here without him.”

Titmus, who has been nicknamed the “Terminator,” handed Ledecky her first Olympic loss in an individual race by rallying over the final two laps to win the 400-meter freestyle Monday.

Boxall was more reserved during the medal ceremony, breaking down in tears as Titmus received her gold.

“He was crying and I was trying to contain the emotions,” she said, "but it’s good to see how much it means to him too.”

(with AP inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics tokyo olympics 2021 katie ledecky
TRENDING NEWS

APJ Abdul Kalam’s bust entirely made of scrap installed by Indian Railways

Doggo’s playtime with elderly owner on merry-go-round may melt your heart

Shy cat hides behind vet while taking vaccines. Clip is too cute to miss

Sweet video of an armadillo may remind you of Pokemon. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP