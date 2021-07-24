Home / Sports / Olympics / Olympics: Indian rowers enter repechage in men's lightweight double sculls
Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh (foreground) - File Photo(AFP)
Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh (foreground) - File Photo(AFP)
olympics

Olympics: Indian rowers enter repechage in men's lightweight double sculls

Tokyo 2020: Competing in heat 2, the Indian pair finished with a timing of 6:40.33 in the six-team field, failing to qualify for the semifinals.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
UPDATED ON JUL 24, 2021 12:26 PM IST

The Indian rowing duo of Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat qualified for the repechage round after finishing fifth in the men's lightweight double sculls heat here on Saturday.

Competing in heat 2, the Indian pair finished with a timing of 6:40.33 in the six-team field, failing to qualify for the semifinals.

Tokyo Olympics - Full Coverage

The top two teams -- Ireland (6:23.74) and Czech Republic (6:28.10) -- advanced to the semifinals while Poland (6:31.85), Ukraine (6:36.05) and Uruguay (6:42.85) moved to the repechage round alongside India.

The repechage round allows boats a second chance to qualify for the quarter-finals, semi-finals or finals.

While Arjun assumed the role of the bower, Arvind was the stroker. Trailing till the 1500m mark, the duo sped up in the 500m to secure the fifth position.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 1 - Live Blog

The event includes two rowers in a scull boat using two oars each. The long, narrow and broadly semi-circular in cross-section boats helps to reduce the drag.

The maximum weight set for each male competitor is 72.5kg (159.8lbs) and the average weight cannot exceed 70 kg (154.3lbs) while for the female rowers, the maximum individual weight is 59 kg (130.0 lbs) and the average weight cannot be more than 57kg (125.6 lbs).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india at tokyo olympics tokyo 2020 olympics tokyo olympics + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.