Olympics: Teary homecoming- Mirabai Chanu breaks down on meeting mother

PTI |
UPDATED ON JUL 27, 2021 03:35 PM IST
Olympics: Teary homecoming- Mirabai Chanu breaks down on meeting mother.(ANI)

It was an emotional homecoming for newly-crowned Olympic silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu, who broke down on meeting her mother here on Tuesday before being felicitated by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh at the airport.

Much like the reception at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday, Chanu was met with media frenzy at the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport here. (FULL TOKYO 2020 COVERAGE)

A stringent training regimen after the 2016 Rio Games had limited Chanu's visits to home for the past five years.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS DAY 4 BLOG

Chanu, who won the silver medal in the women's 49kg category on Saturday, was seen hugging her mother Saikhom Ongbi Tombi Leima and her father Saikhom Kriti Meitei with tears rolling down her face as security guards formed a ring around her.

The now famous gold earrings, shaped like the Olympic rings, that Chanu sported at the Games were a gift from her mother who sold her own jewellery for them five years ago ahead of the Rio Games in the hope of bringing the weightlifter luck.

The 26-year-old hails form Nongpok Kakching village, which is around 25km from here.

From the airport, Chanu went to attend a Manipur state government felicitation, which was hosted by the chief minister.

The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg 115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

The diminutive weightlifter has six siblings, three sisters and two brothers.

