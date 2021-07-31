PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch PV Sindhu semifinal Live

Tokyo 2020, PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying semifinal Live: The stage is set for an epic clash between Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying as the two badminton greats square off in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Women's Singles Badminton semifinal on Saturday. Sindhu, who had won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, will be hoping to make it to the final so that she can get a chance to change the colour of the medal. (Tokyo 2020 Full Coverage)

All you need to know about PV Sindhu Vs Tai Tzu-Ying Semifinal, Tokyo Olympics 2020:

LIVE BLOG: PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying, Tokyo Olympics Semifinals

Where will the PV Sindhu Vs Tai Tzu-Ying Semifinal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 take place?

PV Sindhu Vs Tai Tzu-Ying Semifinal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 1 in Tokyo Olympics Village.

At what time does the PV Sindhu Vs Tai Tzu-Ying Semifinal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 begin?

The PV Sindhu Vs Tai Tzu-Ying Semifinal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 will begin at 03:20 PM IST on Saturday (July 31st).

Where and how to watch live coverage of PV Sindhu Vs Tai Tzu-Ying Semifinal at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

The PV Sindhu Vs Tai Tzu-Ying Semifinal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be aired live on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch PV Sindhu Vs Tai Tzu-Ying Semifinal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 online and mobile?

The online streaming of the PV Sindhu Vs Tai Tzu-Ying Semifinal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of PV Sindhu Vs Tai Tzu-Ying Semifinal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/olympics.