Sha'carri Richardson delivers an iconic Olympic 'staredown' moment in 4x100m relay for the ages

In a dramatic finale at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Sha'Carri Richardson anchored Team USA to a gold medal in the women’s 4x100-meter relay. The U.S. team, consisting of Gabby Thomas, Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry, and Richardson, was in fourth place when Richardson received the baton. However, Richardson surged incredibly quickly, overtaking competitors from Germany and France. After winning silver in the individual 100-meter race, Sha'carri Richardson redeemed herself with a stellar performance in the relay, making it her first Olympic gold medal

As Richardson approached the finish line, she confidently glanced to her right at Great Britain’s Daryll Neita, ensuring she had secured the lead. Her powerful finish not only clinched gold for Team USA with a season-best time of 41.78 seconds but also created an iconic Olympic moment as she crossed the finish line with a commanding stare at her rivals.

"The moment that [I realised] that when we won, the USA ladies," Richardson said after the win. “It was a phenomenal feeling for all of us."

Richardson’s staredown instantly became a viral internet sensation. Memes and posts about the “stone cold” stare started doing rounds of Instagram and ‘X.’ Some of the reactions include:

This victory was especially significant for Richardson, who had faced setbacks earlier in the Games. After winning silver in the individual 100-meter race, she redeemed herself with a stellar performance in the relay, making it her first Olympic gold medal. Richardson's win in the relay was also a moment of redemption after she missed the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to a suspension following a positive test for marijuana, which she had used to cope with her mother's death.

Despite rainy conditions and a slight delay in the baton handoff, Richardson's final leg of the relay was flawless, showcasing her resilience and determination.

"I was very comfortable with this team, Richardson said. "I just remember trusting Gabby and knowing that she’s going to put this thing in my hand no matter what.”