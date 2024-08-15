'Shocked' IOA criticises 'inhumane' regulations after CAS rejects Vinesh Phogat's appeal; to explore other legal options

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is "exploring further legal options" after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed Vinesh Phogat's plea for a silver medal in the women's 50kg event at the Paris Olympics. The CAS released a statement on Wednesday confirming the dismissal of the application filed by Phogat on August 7, dealing a significant blow to her Olympic medal hopes. Vinesh Phogat of India reacts after winning the match against Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba(HT_PRINT)

Following the verdict, IOA President PT Usha expressed her “shock and disappointment” at the outcome. In an official statement from the IOA, concerns were voiced over the decision of the Sole Arbitrator at CAS, which upheld the ruling in favour of United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"The operative part of the August 14 decision, which dismisses Vinesh's application to be awarded a shared silver medal women's 50 kg category at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, has significant implications for her in particular and the sporting community at large, the IOA said in its statement.

“The marginal discrepancy of a 100 grams and the resultant consequences has profound impact, not only in terms of Vinesh's career but also raises serious questions about ambiguous rules and their interpretation.”

In her appeal, Vinesh demanded that she be given a joint silver medal with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to her in the semi-finals but was promoted to the summit clash following the Indian's disqualification. Vinesh was barred from competing in the final as she was found overweight by a mere 100 grams; American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt claimed the gold.

“The IOA firmly believes that the total disqualification of an athlete for such a weight infraction on the second of two days warrants a deeper examination. Our legal representatives had duly brought this out in their submissions before the Sole Arbitrator,” the statement from IOA further read.

"The matter involving Vinesh highlights the stringent and, arguably, inhumane regulations that fail to account for the physiological and psychological stresses athletes, particularly female athletes, undergo. It is a stark reminder of the need for more equitable and reasonable standards that prioritize athletes' well-being.

"In light of the order of the CAS, the IOA continues to stand in full support of Ms. Phogat and is exploring further legal options. The IOA is committed to ensuring that Vinesh's case is heard. It will continue to advocate justice and fairness in sports, ensuring that the rights and dignity of athletes and everyone in the sports fold are upheld at all times." the IOA release said.

The wrestler, who made her third Olympic appearance, had cut her hair, gone without food and water and spent an entire night working out to stay within the prescribed weight limit.