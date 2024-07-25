Thieves break into Olympic champion's van, steal equipment, wallet days before before title defence at Paris Games

Reigning Olympic BMX freestyle champion Logan Martin had some of his equipment stolen by thieves who broke into a team van in a "crazy start" to the Australian's title defence. Logan Martin's equipment and wallet were stolen days before Paris Olympics

Martin posted videos on Instagram on Wednesday showing the passenger side window of the vehicle smashed and police officers speaking to a member of the Australian delegation.

"Our van got broken into last night," he said. "Luckily my bikes weren't in there, although my bike bags were in there with some things in it.

"What a crazy start to the trip."

“I lost my wallet, backpack and a few other things but overall it didn’t end up being too bad. It’s unfortunate when people feel the need to do things like this,” he wrote with a series of videos.

In the last video, Martin and his teammates discovered some of their stolen bags beside a bench nearby. They said it was because of the “bag tags”.

The incident occurred in Brussels, where the Australian team was at a training camp before leaving for Paris on Wednesday.