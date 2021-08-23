Home / Sports / Olympics / Third batch of Indian contingent departs for Tokyo
Third batch of Indian contingent departs for Tokyo

PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 10:44 PM IST

A batch of 17 Indian athletes, including 10 shooters and five archers, left for Tokyo on Monday to compete in the Paralympics.

The Games will held from August 24 to September 5.

"India on August 23rd sent its third and till now largest batch of athletes heading for Tokyo Paralympics. The contingent, that left for Tokyo on Monday afternoon, comprised of 17 athletes including 10 shooters and 5 archers.

"The team also comprised of javelin thrower Ranjeet Bhati and Swimmer Suyash Jadhav along with 11 coaches and support staff," said a release.

India is sending its largest-ever contingent to Tokyo Paralympics with 54 athletes set to compete in nine disciplines.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
tokyo paralympics
