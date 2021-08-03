Tokyo 2020: After row, Borgohain gets new vest before semis

When India’s Lovlina Borgohain steps into the ring on Wednesday to try to become the country’s first boxer to win a medal better than bronze at the Olympics, her name and that of her country will be proudly emblazoned on the back of her vest -- finally.

A freshly designed vest submitted by Indian officials was cleared on Tuesday by officials of the International Olympic Committee’s Boxing Task Force, which runs the competition. It is expected to put to rest the controversy after Borgohain and MC Mary Kom were asked to change their vests minutes before their bouts because the kit did not comply with rules.

The welterweight boxer faces Surmeneli Busenaz of Turkey in the semi-finals at the Kokugikan Arena. Though Borgohain is assured of bronze, victory will make her the first Indian boxer to reach the final.

Vijender Singh (2008) and Kom (2012) have won bronze medals too.

Borgohain fought her quarterfinal bout wearing a plain vest after officials refused to allow anything other than the abbreviation of the country and the boxer’s surname or given name printed on it. Kom was also forced to change her vest minutes before her second round loss because her full name was printed on the one she was wearing. The new vest has “IND” and “Borgohain” printed on the back, as per regulation.

“It was not clearly spelt out in the official communication about the name needed on the back, so there was confusion. They allowed those who didn’t have two names… But now things have been sorted out,” Indian boxing’s high performance director, Santiago Nieva, said.

The Indian support staff claimed the original kit was approved, and the changes required were not mentioned.

Be that as it may, the fresh kit ordered by Boxing Federation of India for Borgohain reached on Tuesday, and the boxer was happy to wear her new training vest which has dashes of orange, green, yellow, white and blue.

The 23-year-old is on a high after beating a former world champion in her previous bout. She is the only Indian to boxer among nine -- five men and four women -- to have entered the semis.

Borgohain has a tall ask as Surmeneli is the world champion and top seed. Borgohain has also never fought her before, but she’s banking on her world championship medals to get herself pumped.

India celebrated her quarterfinal victory, which assured a third medal in this Games for the country, but Borgohain said her job was not over. “There are still matches to go. I won’t be satisfied with a bronze. My target is gold.”