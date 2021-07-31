Tokyo 2020: Elina Svitolina wins Ukraine's first Olympic tennis medal

Elina Svitolina became Ukraine's first Olympic medallist in tennis on Saturday, securing bronze by coming from a set and a break down to beat Kazakh Elena Rybakina.

The 26-year-old, who got married to French player Gael Monfils shortly before the Tokyo Games, won the bronze-medal contest 1-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 after almost two-and-a-half hours on court. (Full Tokyo 2020 Coverage)

Svitolina, a former world number three, came through a lengthy final game to win on her seventh match point.

She had trailed 4-1 in the deciding set but reeled off five games in a row to snatch the victory.

Marketa Vondrousova, who beat Svitolina in the semi-finals and home favourite Naomi Osaka in the third round, takes on Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in the final later on Saturday.



