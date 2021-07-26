Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo 2020: India men's archery team lose to South Korea in quarterfinals
olympics

Tokyo 2020: India men's archery team lose to South Korea in quarterfinals

The South Korean team comprising of Kim Je Deok, Kim Woojin, and Oh Jinhyek defeated the Indian team of Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das, and Tarundeep Rai 6-0 to reach the semis.
ANI | , Tokyo [japan]
UPDATED ON JUL 26, 2021 11:22 AM IST
Tokyo 2020: India men's archery team lose to South Korea in quarterfinals.(REUTERS)

The Indian trio of Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das, and Tarundeep Rai failed to rise to the tough challenge against South Korea in the quarter-final of the men's archery team event here at the Yumenoshima Ranking Field on Monday.

The South Korean team comprising of Kim Je Deok, Kim Woojin, and Oh Jinhyek defeated the Indian team 6-0 to reach the semis. (FULL TOKYO 2020 COVERAGE)

The Koreans put immense pressure on India from the first arrow as they shot 10-10-9 for a 29 and India responded with 8-10-10. Korea then proceeded to shoot 10-10-10 to capture 2 points.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS DAY 3 BLOG

In the second set, India responded well as they started with 9-10-10 and 10-10 but an 8 from Das on the last arrow handed another 2 points to the Koreans. The Koreans gathered two 59s in two sets.

The Koreans kept their cool and captured the third set with ease as they scored 56 even though they did hit the first 8 of the game. But in the end, it was enough as the Indian trio had filled their sheet with 8s and 9s and lacked consistency.

Earlier, the Indian team had defeated the Kazakhstani team of Abdullin Ilfat, Gankin Denis, and Mussayev Sanzhar 6-2 to reach the quarters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india at tokyo olympics tokyo olympics tokyo 2020 olympics
TRENDING NEWS

APJ Abdul Kalam’s bust entirely made of scrap installed by Indian Railways

Doggo’s playtime with elderly owner on merry-go-round may melt your heart

Shy cat hides behind vet while taking vaccines. Clip is too cute to miss

Girl creates portrait of Shankar Mahadevan using Rubik’s cubes, he shares video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP