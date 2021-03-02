Tokyo Olympics add 12 women to executive board to reach 42%
- To accommodate the new women, the size of the board was increased from 35 to 45. Several resignations on Tuesday also created more space.
The Tokyo Olympics made a symbolic gesture toward gender equality on Tuesday by appointing 12 women to the body’s executive board.
The board will now have 19 women among its 45 members, or 42%.
To accommodate the new women, the size of the board was increased from 35 to 45. Several resignations on Tuesday also created more space.
The move was announced by CEO Toshiro Muto after an executive board meeting. The names of the new members were expected to be announced on Wednesday.
Seiko Hashimoto, the new president of the organizing committee, prompted the changes. She took over last month after 83-year-old former president Yoshiro Mori was forced to resign after making derogatory comments about women.
Essentially, he said they talk too much.
“Regarding the promotion of gender equality, we believe that it is necessary to work with a sense of speed and produce solid results in order to restore the trust in the organizing committee," Hashimoto said at the start of the board meeting.
Hashimoto, a former Olympic bronze-medal winner in speedskating, promised when she took over to increase female participation in the body's executive board. It had stood at about 20%.
Muto also said the board will now have one female vice president among seven.
Japan ranks 121st out of 153 in the World Economic Forum’s gender-equality ranking, and women are seldom found in leadership roles or in the boardroom.
The move is unlikely to have long-term impact. The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee employs about 3,500 people but will be dissolved after the postponed Olympics take place.
Hashimoto is scheduled to meet on Wednesday in a “five-party meeting” with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and Olympic minister Tamayo Marukawa.
A main item is likely to deal with fans being allowed into Olympic venues, and if any fans from abroad will be permitted to enter Japan.
The postponed Olympics are to open on July 23, followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 24.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BWF extends Tokyo Games qualification window to June 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Osaka says Tokyo 2020 chief resignation over sexist comments was 'really good'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian table tennis players look to shake off rust ahead of Tokyo qualifiers
- Anxious for competition amid the pandemic, stars like Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will begin Olympics-focused build-up with the Table Tennis national championships.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Olympic boxing qualification events canceled, postponed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tokyo organisers could choose new president this week: report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quelling lockdown blues, race walker trio makes Tokyo cut
- At the National Open Race Walking Championships in Ranchi, Kumar and Goswami showed great resolve to not only book Tokyo Olympics berths, but also shatter the national records.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navdeep, Arvind win gold to secure quotas for Tokyo Paralympic Games
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tokyo Olympics rules will make it a 'different experience', feel athletes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reports: Mori to resign Tokyo Olympics over sexist remarks
- The move follows his sexist comments about women more than a week ago, and an ensuing and rare public debate in Japan about gender equality. They also come just over five months before the Olympics are to open.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tokyo Olympics chief apologises, but refuses to resign over sexist comments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tokyo Olympics chief says he may resign as furore grows over sexist comments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Right to protest rule could see Olympics face unique challenge
- Rule 50 is one of the 61 rules in the Olympic Charter, and specifically it is rule 50.2 which may turn up frequently in 2021, its pot constantly on stir and simmer. The rule says: “No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tokyo Olympic organisers say no doubts from partners about Japan's games
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Column: Athletes can get in line for vaccines like everyone
- Listen to Olympic officials, and it's almost a certainty. Thomas Bach made that clear Wednesday when he vowed that the Olympics would be staged in July and that this time there is no back up plan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IOC says speculating on Tokyo Olympics is damaging athletes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox