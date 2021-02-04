IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo Olympics chief apologises, but refuses to resign over sexist comments
(FILES) This file photo taken on July 24, 2019 shows president of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, delivering a speech during a ceremony to unveil the one-year countdown clock for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. - Tokyo 2020 Games chief Yoshiro Mori has apologised and said he may have to resign after sparking a sexism row by claiming women "have difficulty" speaking concisely, a Japanese daily said on February 4, 2021. (Photo by Toshifumi KITAMURA / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) This file photo taken on July 24, 2019 shows president of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, delivering a speech during a ceremony to unveil the one-year countdown clock for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. - Tokyo 2020 Games chief Yoshiro Mori has apologised and said he may have to resign after sparking a sexism row by claiming women "have difficulty" speaking concisely, a Japanese daily said on February 4, 2021. (Photo by Toshifumi KITAMURA / AFP)(AFP)
olympics

Tokyo Olympics chief apologises, but refuses to resign over sexist comments

The 83-year-old Mori, a former Japanese prime minister and head of the Tokyo organising committee, acknowledged that his comments that women board members talked too much were "inappropriate" and against the Olympic spirit.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:32 AM IST

Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori on Thursday apologised for making sexist remarks about women, saying he retracted the comments and would not resign, despite calls for him to step down on social media.

The hashtag "Mori, please resign" was trending on Twitter in Japan on Thursday morning and some users on the platform were calling on sponsors to pressure the Tokyo organising committee into dropping Mori from the top post.

The 83-year-old Mori, a former Japanese prime minister and head of the Tokyo organising committee, acknowledged that his comments that women board members talked too much were "inappropriate" and against the Olympic spirit.

Mori made the sexist comments at a Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) board of trustees meeting this week, according to a report in the Asahi newspaper.

"If we increase the number of female board members, we have to make sure their speaking time is restricted somewhat, they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying," said Mori, according to the Asahi report.

"We have about seven women at the organising committee but everyone understands their place."

The JOC decided in 2019 to aim for more than 40 percent female members on the board, but there are just five women among the board's 24 members.

Japan persistently trails its peers on promoting gender equality, ranking 121 out of 153 nations surveyed in the 2020 global gender gap report of the World Economic Forum.

In a hastily-called press briefing, Mori tried to explain himself, at first apologising, then later saying that he did not necessarily think that fretting over the number of women in high-ranking position was what was important.

"I don't talk to women that much lately so I don't know," Mori said, when asked by a reporter whether he had any basis for saying that women board members talked too much during meetings.

Mori's defiant response is unlikely to tamp down public criticism and anger over his comments is likely to further alienate a Japanese public that has grown wary of Tokyo's attempts to hold the Games during a pandemic.

Nearly 80 percent of the Japanese public opposes holding the Games as scheduled in July, according to the most recent poll.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yoshiro mori tokyo olympics
app
Close
(FILES) This file photo taken on July 24, 2019 shows president of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, delivering a speech during a ceremony to unveil the one-year countdown clock for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. - Tokyo 2020 Games chief Yoshiro Mori has apologised and said he may have to resign after sparking a sexism row by claiming women "have difficulty" speaking concisely, a Japanese daily said on February 4, 2021. (Photo by Toshifumi KITAMURA / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) This file photo taken on July 24, 2019 shows president of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, delivering a speech during a ceremony to unveil the one-year countdown clock for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. - Tokyo 2020 Games chief Yoshiro Mori has apologised and said he may have to resign after sparking a sexism row by claiming women "have difficulty" speaking concisely, a Japanese daily said on February 4, 2021. (Photo by Toshifumi KITAMURA / AFP)(AFP)
olympics

Tokyo Olympics chief apologises, but refuses to resign over sexist comments

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:32 AM IST
The 83-year-old Mori, a former Japanese prime minister and head of the Tokyo organising committee, acknowledged that his comments that women board members talked too much were "inappropriate" and against the Olympic spirit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wearing face masks walk and ride past an Olympics decoration installed along a street in Tokyo.(AP)
People wearing face masks walk and ride past an Olympics decoration installed along a street in Tokyo.(AP)
olympics

Right to protest rule could see Olympics face unique challenge

By Sharda Ugra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:14 AM IST
  • Rule 50 is one of the 61 rules in the Olympic Charter, and specifically it is rule 50.2 which may turn up frequently in 2021, its pot constantly on stir and simmer. The rule says: “No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee (TOGOC) President Yoshiro Mori (L) and CEO Toshiro Muto speak to the media after a video conference with IOC President Thomas Bach at the TOGOC headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 28, 2021.(REUTERS)
Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee (TOGOC) President Yoshiro Mori (L) and CEO Toshiro Muto speak to the media after a video conference with IOC President Thomas Bach at the TOGOC headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 28, 2021.(REUTERS)
olympics

Tokyo Olympic organisers say no doubts from partners about Japan's games

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Tokyo 2020 Olympic organising committee president Yoshiro Mori said Thomas Bach, the head of the International Olympic Committee, had asked Tokyo officials for an update on Japan's vaccination roll-out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks near a banner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.(AP)
A man wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks near a banner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.(AP)
olympics

Column: Athletes can get in line for vaccines like everyone

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:30 PM IST
  • Listen to Olympic officials, and it's almost a certainty. Thomas Bach made that clear Wednesday when he vowed that the Olympics would be staged in July and that this time there is no back up plan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IOC President, Thomas Bach, hosts the first Executive Board meeting for 2021 at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland.(REUTERS)
IOC President, Thomas Bach, hosts the first Executive Board meeting for 2021 at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland.(REUTERS)
olympics

IOC says speculating on Tokyo Olympics is damaging athletes

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:29 AM IST
The International Olympic Committee and organizers in Japan have repeatedly insisted there is no Plan B for the Tokyo Games, which were already postponed by one year during the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man wearing a face mask to help protect himself from the coronavirus runs near plaques in honor of 1964 Tokyo Olympics Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 600 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)(AP)
A man wearing a face mask to help protect himself from the coronavirus runs near plaques in honor of 1964 Tokyo Olympics Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 600 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)(AP)
olympics

IOC, Tokyo Olympics to unveil rule book for beating pandemic

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:49 AM IST
The rollout at Olympic headquarters in Switzerland is planned for Feb. 4, with Tokyo likely to present on Feb. 5.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Neeraj Chopra.(PTI)
File image of Neeraj Chopra.(PTI)
olympics

Need high-intensity meets to prepare for Tokyo: Neeraj Chopra

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  • Currently, in the training camp in Bhubaneswar, Chopra is eyeing a return to action at the Federation Cup on March 15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wrestlers participate in the 65th Senior Men Free Wrestling Championship at Noida Stadium.(ANI Photo)
Wrestlers participate in the 65th Senior Men Free Wrestling Championship at Noida Stadium.(ANI Photo)
olympics

Wrestlers glad as competition resumes, eye Olympic berths

By Avishek Roy
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:32 AM IST
  • For the 250-odd participants, it was a new lifeline. They had people cheering for them from the stands but repeated appeals for wearing masks and social distancing had no takers. There were no marked zones, no bio-secure area for wrestlers and coaches in the indoor arena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Neeraj Chopra.(PTI)
File image of Neeraj Chopra.(PTI)
olympics

Neeraj says uncertainty over staging of postponed Olympics creates anxiety

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:34 PM IST
There has been intense speculation over the staging of Tokyo Olympics in July-August with some reports suggesting that the Games may be scrapped while the organisers, the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee insisting they will be held on schedule.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man wearing a mask rides past Tokyo's Olympics mascot shown on the wall of a construction site in Tokyo on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.(AP)
A man wearing a mask rides past Tokyo's Olympics mascot shown on the wall of a construction site in Tokyo on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.(AP)
olympics

Japan vaccination uncertainty casts doubts over Olympics

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Japan hopes to start Covid-19 vaccinations in late February, but uncertainty is growing that a nation ranked among the world’s lowest in vaccine confidence can pull off the massive, $14 billion project in time for the games in July, casting doubt on whether the Tokyo Olympics can happen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Athletics - IOC Executive Board Meetings - Olympic House, Lausanne, Switzerland - December 7, 2020 IOC President, Thomas Bach begins the week of IOC Executive Board Meetings Greg Martin/IOC/Handout via REUTERS/Files(REUTERS)
Athletics - IOC Executive Board Meetings - Olympic House, Lausanne, Switzerland - December 7, 2020 IOC President, Thomas Bach begins the week of IOC Executive Board Meetings Greg Martin/IOC/Handout via REUTERS/Files(REUTERS)
olympics

Amid cancellation talk, Tokyo Olympics `focused on hosting'

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:31 PM IST
  • Now set to open July 23, the Tokyo Games were postponed 10 months ago at the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and now the event appears threatened again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of IOC president Thomas Bach. (Getty Images)
File image of IOC president Thomas Bach. (Getty Images)
olympics

IOC chief Bach says 'no Plan B' for Tokyo Games

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:09 PM IST
  • Thomas Bach reaffirmed his commitment to holding the Tokyo Olympics later this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People watch illuminated Olympic rings floating in the waters off Odaiba island in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. While Japan�s infection count has been well below other rich industrialized nations, the pandemic has been a persistent cloud over the Olympics since they were delayed almost a year ago. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
People watch illuminated Olympic rings floating in the waters off Odaiba island in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. While Japan�s infection count has been well below other rich industrialized nations, the pandemic has been a persistent cloud over the Olympics since they were delayed almost a year ago. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
olympics

Former IOC vice president says UN could rule on Tokyo Games

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:20 AM IST
  • The Olympics are to open on July 23 but face mounting opposition at home as COVID-19 cases surge in Tokyo, across Japan and across the globe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk near a banner of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympic games in Tokyo Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (AP)
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk near a banner of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympic games in Tokyo Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (AP)
olympics

Japan minister says "anything can happen" with Tokyo Games

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:43 PM IST
  • Kono's statements contradict the official government position and that of the local organizing committee. They have both said repeatedly the games will take place and will be “safe and secure.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Agnes Keleti, former Olympic gold medal winning gymnast, reacts to fireworks going off on her birthday cake in Budapest.(AP)
Agnes Keleti, former Olympic gold medal winning gymnast, reacts to fireworks going off on her birthday cake in Budapest.(AP)
olympics

'I love life': Oldest living Olympic champion turns 100

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • The Holocaust survivor and winner of 10 Olympic medals in gymnastics — including five golds — celebrates her 100th birthday on Saturday in her native Budapest, punctuating a life of achievement, adventure, tragedy and perseverance which, she says, passed by in a flash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP